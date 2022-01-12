This Pore-Blurring, Mattifying Primer Has 105.4K Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.
Today's Sephora deal is on the Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, which is a makeup primer that diminishes the appearances of pores and mattifies the skin to create a smooth canvas for makeup application.
For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper raved, "The BEST primer I've ever used!!! I have tried dozens of $50 primers and all the mainstream shoppers brands but nothing compares to this! Hides all my pores, grips my makeup all day while absorbing oily skin and doesn't crease my makeup after long wear like the others! I am in love with this product!!"
Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer
A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto your makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much you sweat or even if you're wearing a protective face mask.
Check out the before and after photos below that show just how effective this mattifying primer truly is.
If you're on the fence about buying the Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer,, it has 105.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Check out these reviews from fans of the product.
A longtime user of the primer declared, "I have been using this product for over 6 years and I love it! Helps to minimize pores, control shine without being drying, and is the only primer that doesn't break me out. Love love love!"
Another person even recommends using this for makeup-free days, sharing, "I am a fan! As a collector of primers, I have to say this is my favorite for mattifying and pore minimizing. It goes on so smoothly and leaves my skin looking soft and the tone even. Sometimes. I wear this alone - it looks that good. Highly recommend."
A shopper advised, "If you're going to buy anything, buy this primer! Extremely blurring and fills pores and keeps makeup on all day even with a mask!"
Another shared, "This primer really has helped my foundation stay on. I wear an n95 mask everyday for at least 8 hours a day. When I use this primer, my foundation and blush stay on until it's time to wash my face at night."
A customer said, "This product delivers what it promises: it blurs your pore size & doesn't cause breakouts. Your makeup also last longer without touch ups and it doesn't leave your face oily at the end of the day.. Definitely recommend."
"Amazing primer. I have pretty bad acne so I needed something that wouldn't break me out but hide the texture and this one is perfect," a shopper wrote.x
A customer gushed, "By far the best primer ive used and ive tried a ton!!! My makeup stayed in place my entire shift at work in a mask. It didn't irritate my sensitive skin and my foundation sat beautifully on top! I also used it with my CC cream and also had a beautiful result! I have combo skin and normally am shiny half way through the day but with this primer oil was kept under control!! Definitely recommend over any primer from the color world."
