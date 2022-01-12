Ben Affleck Says Armageddon Team “Made Me Fix My Teeth" and "Be Sexy" For Film

Watch : Ben Affleck DOESN'T CARE About Other People's Opinions

Ben Affleck had to make a few changes before appearing in Armageddon.



The Tender Bar star was recently interviewed by frequent collaborator and friend Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly. During their chat, the two went over Ben's impressive catalog of movies, which led him to recall his process for starring in the 1998 science fiction flick.



"I was a little naive about the opinions people would form about me," Ben shared. "Or Michael [Bay] and Jerry [Bruckheimer]'s focus on aesthetics, like, ‘You guys gotta go to the tanning bed!' They made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy. Be sexy, how do I do that? ‘Go to the gym!' Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendars, in a garage, carrying a tire, kind of greased up."

In the box-office hit film, Ben plays an oil driller part of a team recruited by NASA to help them stop an asteroid from hurling towards Earth.