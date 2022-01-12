Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Slams Rumors That Co-Star Christine Quinn Faked Her Pregnancy

Although Davina Potratz once said "there are two sides to every story," she believes there's only one truth when it comes to the question of Christine Quinn's pregnancy.
During the Jan. 11 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Selling Sunset star set the record straight about rumors that Christine had faked her pregnancy with son Christian Georges Dumontet. Calling the claims "f--ked up," Davina defended her co-star and said that the realtor, whose journey to motherhood was documented on the fourth season of the Netflix reality show, was "really hurt" over the bogus allegations.
"Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth. I saw her C-section scar," Davina said. "We were on FaceTime. She absolutely was pregnant and gave birth to her son."
The Oppenheim Group broker went to describe Christine as someone who's "very lean" and can "bounce back very quickly."
"Why should someone hate her because that? That's not fair," Davina continued. "It's really hurtful, you know, when someone says she didn't give birth."
For Davina, she found the rumors to especially upsetting given that Christine had a "horrible" childbirth experience and nearly lost her life welcoming her son.
"I can't lie about something that I don't know about, but I will defend something that I do know," Davina added. "She really was pregnant and that she really did give birth to her child. Regardless of people supporting her or not supporting her, that part of it is true."
Christine, who welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard in May, has been open about the harrowing delivery. Two months after the birth, Christine revealed she was "seconds away from not making it" after doctors discovered that her baby boy's umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, prompting an emergency C-section.
"The surgeons didn't even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining," she recalled in an Instagram post. "They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us."
In November, Christine slammed people for spreading rumors about her motherhood journey, saying in response to a social media user who had accused her of faking her pregnancy, "K y'all are beyond f--king sick."
She added in a separate post on Twitter, "For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful."