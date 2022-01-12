Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Slams Rumors That Co-Star Christine Quinn Faked Her Pregnancy

Watch : "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn Talks Being a Villain

Although Davina Potratz once said "there are two sides to every story," she believes there's only one truth when it comes to the question of Christine Quinn's pregnancy.

During the Jan. 11 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Selling Sunset star set the record straight about rumors that Christine had faked her pregnancy with son Christian Georges Dumontet. Calling the claims "f--ked up," Davina defended her co-star and said that the realtor, whose journey to motherhood was documented on the fourth season of the Netflix reality show, was "really hurt" over the bogus allegations.

"Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth. I saw her C-section scar," Davina said. "We were on FaceTime. She absolutely was pregnant and gave birth to her son."

The Oppenheim Group broker went to describe Christine as someone who's "very lean" and can "bounce back very quickly."