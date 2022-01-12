Opera Gloves Are the Latest It Girl Fashion Accessory for Winter

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Long gloves or opera gloves have been around for decades, and yet, they're still just as fashionable as ever. In fact, celebs like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Madison Beer and more have been seen sporting these classic accessories in recent months. Not to mention, it's an accessory that's been worn by icons like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe.
It's not hard to see why they're well-loved to this day. Opera gloves are elegant, timeless and can easily take your evening look to the next level. Best part is, you don't have to break the bank to try this ultra-chic look for yourself.
We've rounded up a few great options from Amazon, Free People, Unique Vintage and more. Check those out below.
Babeyond Long Opera Party Gloves
This classic pair of opera gloves from Babeyond on Amazon come in seven colors including black, dark fuchsia and champagne. It's made with a soft, stretchy, velvety fabric. Very classy!
Savita Long Elbow Satin Gloves
These gloves from Savita come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. They have over 2,000 five-star reviews, and multiple shoppers say they're stretchy enough to fit all body types comfortably. They come in red, black and white, and they're only $11. This is a great affordable option.
DooWay Women's Tulle Super Long Gloves
DooWay's Tulle Super Long Gloves can be stretched all the way up to the under arm area. It comes in multiple colors including black, a bright grass green, pink, red and light blue.
Xuhan Long Flapper Evening Opera Satin Gloves
If you're looking for a classic satin pair of opera gloves, this option from Amazon is perfect. It has over 4,000 five-star reviews, and it's just $10. It's the perfect pair to get if you're just looking to try it out.
Free People Daydream Velvet Gloves
These long velvet gloves from Free People come in a lovely blush color. Right now they're on sale for $50.
Free People Longingly Lace Gloves
Free People's Longingly Lace Gloves make the perfect accessory for your go-to party dress. They're semi-sheer, vintage-inspired and on sale for $50 right now.
Celine Satin Glove
These sleek satin gloves from Urban Outfitters go up to the elbow. They're on sale for $10 and selling out fast!
Kina Nylon Opera Glove
If you're looking for a pair of opera gloves that will really stand out, the Kina Nylon Opera Glove from Urban Outfitters is a must-see. It comes in a swirly black and white and a checkered blue and pink pattern. They'll add a fun twist to your outfit.
Unique Vintage Black Feather Elbow Length Gloves
These fabulous opera gloves from Unique Vintage will "put some posh on your palms." They're lightweight, satin and the feathers make it extra glam. Highly recommend!
