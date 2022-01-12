E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Opera Gloves Are the Latest It Girl Fashion Accessory for Winter

It Girls can't get enough of these fabulous statement pieces, and we tell you where you can snag a pair for yourself.

Long gloves or opera gloves have been around for decades, and yet, they're still just as fashionable as ever. In fact, celebs like Ariana Grande, Kim KardashianSydney Sweeney, Madison Beer and more have been seen sporting these classic accessories in recent months. Not to mention, it's an accessory that's been worn by icons like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. 

It's not hard to see why they're well-loved to this day. Opera gloves are elegant, timeless and can easily take your evening look to the next level. Best part is, you don't have to break the bank to try this ultra-chic look for yourself. 

We've rounded up a few great options from Amazon, Free People, Unique Vintage and more. Check those out below. 

Your It Girl Starter Pack for 2022

Babeyond Long Opera Party Gloves 

This classic pair of opera gloves from Babeyond on Amazon come in seven colors including black, dark fuchsia and champagne. It's made with a soft, stretchy, velvety fabric. Very classy!

$15
Amazon

Savita Long Elbow Satin Gloves

These gloves from Savita come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. They have over 2,000 five-star reviews, and multiple shoppers say they're stretchy enough to fit all body types comfortably. They come in red, black and white, and they're only $11. This is a great affordable option.

$11
Amazon

DooWay Women's Tulle Super Long Gloves

DooWay's Tulle Super Long Gloves can be stretched all the way up to the under arm area. It comes in multiple colors including black, a bright grass green, pink, red and light blue. 

$20
Amazon

Xuhan Long Flapper Evening Opera Satin Gloves

If you're looking for a classic satin pair of opera gloves, this option from Amazon is perfect. It has over 4,000 five-star reviews, and it's just $10. It's the perfect pair to get if you're just looking to try it out. 

$10
Amazon

Free People Daydream Velvet Gloves

These long velvet gloves from Free People come in a lovely blush color. Right now they're on sale for $50. 

$68
$50
Free People

Free People Longingly Lace Gloves

Free People's Longingly Lace Gloves make the perfect accessory for your go-to party dress. They're semi-sheer, vintage-inspired and on sale for $50 right now. 

$58
$50
Free People

Celine Satin Glove

These sleek satin gloves from Urban Outfitters go up to the elbow. They're on sale for $10 and selling out fast!

$18
$10
Urban Outfitters

Kina Nylon Opera Glove

If you're looking for a pair of opera gloves that will really stand out, the Kina Nylon Opera Glove from Urban Outfitters is a must-see. It comes in a swirly black and white and a checkered blue and pink pattern. They'll add a fun twist to your outfit. 

$20
Urban Outfitters

Unique Vintage Black Feather Elbow Length Gloves

These fabulous opera gloves from Unique Vintage will "put some posh on your palms." They're lightweight, satin and the feathers make it extra glam. Highly recommend!

$28
Unique Vintage

Looking for more It Girl fashion finds? Check out Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & More Stars Prove UGG Mini Boots Are Here to Stay.

