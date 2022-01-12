Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Together

Watch : Simon Cowell Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

It's a yes for Simon Cowell.

E! News has confirmed reports that the America's Got Talent judge, 62, is engaged to Lauren Silverman after proposing on Christmas Eve in Barbados.

Simon popped the question during a family vacation, according to People. Per the outlet, the proposal was witnessed by their 7-year-old son Eric and Lauren's eldest child Adam, with whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

The newly-engaged couple first started dating in 2004 after meeting at a resort on the Caribbean island. In July 2013, it was revealed that Simon was expecting his first child with Lauren while she was still legally married to her ex. Lauren and Andrew, a real estate mogul who had been friends with Simon, finalized their divorce that following December.

Reflecting on how his relationship with Lauren started, Simon admitted in a 2014 interview with The Mirror, "It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened."