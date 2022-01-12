E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Together

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Simon Cowell—the America's Got Talent judge is engaged to his longtime love Lauren Silverman after 13 years of dating.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 12, 2022 1:05 AMTags
EngagementsSimon CowellCouplesCelebrities
It's a yes for Simon Cowell.

E! News has confirmed reports that the America's Got Talent judge, 62, is engaged to Lauren Silverman after proposing on Christmas Eve in Barbados.

Simon popped the question during a family vacation, according to People. Per the outlet, the proposal was witnessed by their 7-year-old son Eric and Lauren's eldest child Adam, with whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

The newly-engaged couple first started dating in 2004 after meeting at a resort on the Caribbean island. In July 2013, it was revealed that Simon was expecting his first child with Lauren while she was still legally married to her ex. Lauren and Andrew, a real estate mogul who had been friends with Simon, finalized their divorce that following December.

Reflecting on how his relationship with Lauren started, Simon admitted in a 2014 interview with The Mirror, "It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened."

"You have to deal with it and man up to it. You have to accept the responsibility and the criticism," he continued. "All I can say is, my advice to you is if it happens to you, you just have to deal with it a day at a time and own up to your responsibilities."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

At the time, Simon noted that he had become "more focused" since becoming a dad.

"Maybe because it puts things in perspective having two people in my life who I am responsible for. There were times last year when I would live in two rooms, y'know kitchen and bedroom, in your house. It is a weird existence when you live on your own," he explained. "On the phone all night, blah blah blah. Now the house is full of people. It has become a home rather than a house."

