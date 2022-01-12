Candace Cameron Bure Shares Why Bob Saget's Death "Hurts Like Nothing I’ve Ever Felt"

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Full of sadness.

Candace Cameron Bure is still reeling from the shocking loss of her TV dad Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Jan. 11, posting a heartfelt tribute to her Full House co-star, whom she said was "so protective" of her.

"Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue," she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them smiling poolside. "The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood."

On the family-friendly sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Cameron Bure starred as DJ, the oldest daughter of Saget's beloved Danny Tanner character. In her touching tribute, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared that the actor taught her to "feel deeply" at a young age.