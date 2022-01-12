Candace Cameron Bure Shares Why Bob Saget's Death "Hurts Like Nothing I’ve Ever Felt"

Full of sadness.
Candace Cameron Bure is still reeling from the shocking loss of her TV dad Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Jan. 11, posting a heartfelt tribute to her Full House co-star, whom she said was "so protective" of her.
"Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue," she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them smiling poolside. "The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood."
On the family-friendly sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Cameron Bure starred as DJ, the oldest daughter of Saget's beloved Danny Tanner character. In her touching tribute, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared that the actor taught her to "feel deeply" at a young age.
"You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud," she said. "We've always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren't just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life."
"This hurts like nothing I've ever felt before," she continued, reiterating her love for her on-screen father. She also expressed how she wishes she could have just "one more hug," "one more text" and "one more laugh" with the comedian.
The mom-of-three starred alongside Saget in the sequel series, Fuller House, which ran for five seasons on Netflix, ending in June 2020.
"There will never be another like you," she concluded her caption. "I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You've certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love. I'm not saying goodbye because you'll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it."
Cameron Bure's personal post followed up an official statement she released along with Full House cast members including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, honoring their longtime friend and co-star.
"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the cast shared. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly."
Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use and that the Medical Examiner's Office will determine his cause and manner of death at a later time.
Full House creator Jeff Franklin also shared some of his fondest memories of Saget in an exclusive interview with E! News on Jan. 10.
"I think Bob really wanted everybody to be happy," he said. "If someone was having a bad day or someone was having a problem, he picked up on it and he would try to be there. He was truly a hugger. That was a fortunate accident. That part of the character and Bob were so aligned. But he was the guy who really wanted everybody to be madly in love with each other. And we were."