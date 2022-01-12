Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & More Stars Prove UGG Mini Boots Are Here to Stay

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Everyone's favorite sheepskin mini boot is back from the early 2000s, and we are kicking ourselves for not holding onto our original pair.

It would be hard to deny that UGG isn't having its own sort of renaissance. Every month, like clockwork, another iconic silhouette is reintroduced to the public via celebrities and influencers, sending shoppers into a frenzy to get the latest and greatest style.

First, it was the Disquette Slipper, then everyone had the Tazz Mule on their holiday wishlist, and now, the Classic Ultra Mini Boot is flying off shelves.

But it's no surprise that the cropped boot style is gaining popularity. Not only are they beyond comfortable, but they're easier to slip on than the taller boots. Not to mention, you can dress them up or down as demonstrated by Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. When I got my first pair in middle school, I definitely did not style them as chic.

If you've been on the hunt for the latest in-demand UGG style, we rounded up all the places you can still snag a pair as well as other mini silhouettes that are just as cute. May the odds be ever in your favor (and size)!