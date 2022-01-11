The Real's Jeannie Mai Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jeezy

Watch : "The Real" Host Jeannie Mai Announces Pregnancy

Parenthood is about to get real for Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Real co-host announced the arrival of her first child with Jeezy.

"I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family," she wrote on Instagram with a photo from the hospital. "Baby Jenkins is here."

While the sex and name of the baby have yet to be revealed, it didn't stop fans—including Tamera Mowry Housley, who left three heart emojis—from expressing their excitement in the comments section.

Previously, Jeannie said she would not be learning the sex of her child before the birth. In a September interview with WWD, the mom-to-be explained that her decision "makes things more exciting rather than defining the baby with pink skirts or blue corduroy shorts."

"I'm getting everything because I want the baby to have options," Jeannie added. "It's very awakening to see how much you put your baby into very specific stereotypes, based on whether or not you know it's a boy or a girl."