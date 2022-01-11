See the Hilarious, NSFW Dollface Season 2 Trailer

Season two of Dollface isn't afraid to get a little NSFW.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Hulu dropped the first trailer for the long awaited second season, which arrives with new episodes—over two years after its initial debut—in February. And while it's been some time since we've hung out with our favorite girl gang, Dollface's new sneak promises that season two will be as funny as its predecessor.
The trailer kicks off with Jules (Kat Dennings) attending a sexy dance class with gal pals Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell) and Izzy (Esther Povitsky). Though Stella seems to take to the routine, Jules struggles to get into the saucy moves, commenting, "Am I doing this wrong? I feel like Velma looking for her glasses."
Of course, season two offers more than just awkward dance moves, as it features the ladies "post pandemic, post heartbreak" and "heading toward turning thirty," according to the streamer's description.
"Having successfully reunited with her friends," the description continues, "Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love and a deeper relationship with each of themselves."
Although, we aren't sure how Jules is doing in the love department, since the new trailer shows her hiding from adorable Wes (Matthew Gray Gubler). In response to Jules' romantic plight, Stella bluntly asks, "Are we actually seeing Jules sexually frustrated?"
"I feel like I'm in eighth grade," she responds.
This inspires Izzy to comment, "Well I can tell you what I did in eighth grade, and it involved ruining several electric toothbrushes."
TMI, Izzy. TMI.
The oversharing doesn't stop there, as the trailer features the girl gang on a very special shopping trip: Stella needs a new sex toy. A confused Madison inquires, "Is it like shoes? Do you need to walk around the store a little, make sure its comfortable?"
For a taste of the hilarity to come, watch the full season two trailer above. Oh, and for Dollface's return date and other premieres of note, scroll through the gallery below!