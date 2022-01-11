See the Hilarious, NSFW Dollface Season 2 Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Season two of Dollface isn't afraid to get a little NSFW.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Hulu dropped the first trailer for the long awaited second season, which arrives with new episodes—over two years after its initial debut—in February. And while it's been some time since we've hung out with our favorite girl gang, Dollface's new sneak promises that season two will be as funny as its predecessor.

The trailer kicks off with Jules (Kat Dennings) attending a sexy dance class with gal pals Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell) and Izzy (Esther Povitsky). Though Stella seems to take to the routine, Jules struggles to get into the saucy moves, commenting, "Am I doing this wrong? I feel like Velma looking for her glasses."

Of course, season two offers more than just awkward dance moves, as it features the ladies "post pandemic, post heartbreak" and "heading toward turning thirty," according to the streamer's description.