20 Things That Will Make Your Winter Wardrobe Feel Brand New

From stain removers to trendy winter styles, we rounded up everything you need to make your winter 2022 wardrobe feel brand new.

By Kristine Fellizar Jan 11, 2022 11:45 PM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking at your winter wardrobe thinking it could use a little refresh, don't worry. We've got you covered! Whether you're looking to clean up a few pieces you already own or wanting to add some new ones to your closet, we've rounded up some must-have things to make your winter wardrobe feel brand new. 

For instance, have a sweater you absolutely adore? This top-rated fabric shaver and lint brush from Amazon can make it look like you just bought it. If you'll be sporting Ugg boots or slippers all season long, Ugg's Shoe Care Kit will keep those clean and protected.

Scroll on to see more fabulous finds that will keep your wardrobe fresh this winter. 

Grandma's Secret Spot Remover, 2-Ounce

Grandma's Secret Spot Remover is an Amazon best-seller with over 13,000 five-star reviews. It's super easy to use and is said to work on stains from food, grass, crayon, oil and more. As one Amazon shopper wrote, "Sometimes my clothes come out of the dryer with what seems like grease stains on them. Nothing ever gets these stains out. Someone had mentioned this spot remover, so I decided to try it. The first time I used it, it worked wonders! The set in, dried in, stains came right out the first time. I put some solution on the stain and rubbed it in. I let it sit on the stain overnight and washed as normal. When I pulled the clothes out of the dryer, the stains were gone! Definitely love this spot remover!"

$12
$10
Amazon

Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment & Fabric Steamer

A garment steamer is a great item to have for giving any piece of clothing a little refresh. This option from Amazon will do the job in less than five minutes. 

$60
Amazon

Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep 6-Pack 

These best-selling wool dryer balls will soften laundry, shorten dry time and will prevent your clothes from wrapping around each other as they dry. Amazon shoppers say these work really well. In fact, they have over 42,000 five-star reviews. You can even purchase essential oils to spray on these to give your clothes a nice light scent. 

$17
Amazon

Wyewye Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag Odor Absorber

Keep your closet smelling fresh with these activated bamboo odor absorbers from Amazon. They have over 5,900 five-star reviews and shoppers say you can really smell the difference in less than a day. 

$30
Amazon

UGG Shoe Care Kit

If you're sporting Ugg boots this winter, this Ugg Shoe Care Kit is a must. It has everything you need to keep your Uggs looking fresh and clean all season long including a protector, a cleaner and conditioner, a bamboo handle brush and a suede scuff eraser. 

$35
$33
Amazon
$35
Ugg

Woolite At-Home Dry Cleaner Dry Cleaning Cloths and Stain Removal

Save yourself a trip to the dry cleaners with this at-home dry care cleaner from Woolite. Apply this on any spots or stains, run it in the dryer for 20 minutes and your clothes will be good as new. 

$21
Amazon

Shout Wipes - 24 Pack

Shout Wipes are super handy to have and will keep your clothes looking clean while you're on-the-go. According to one Amazon shopper, "These little towelettes work amazing! I was first introduced to them when I was buying a beautiful white dress at a department store and noticed a makeup line around the neck from other ladies trying it on. When I told the sales girl she said she'd get it out and whipped out one of these. Naturally, I wasn't very optimistic that it would work, but boy was I wrong! She pulled out the towelette and started lightly rubbing and the foundation marks were gone!" It even has a fresh, light scent. 

$7
Amazon

Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush

This fabric shaver and lint brush can keep your favorite sweater looking nice and new. It's easy to use, comes with three interchangeable edges for different types of fabric and it has over 8,700 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers say these are truly impressive. 

$20
Amazon

Gear Aid Revivex Suede, Nubuck and Fabric Boot and Shoe Care Kit with Protector Spray

Clean and protect your boots and shoes with this shoe care kit from Gear Aid. It comes with a water repellent spray, suede cleaner, boot brush and an eraser to remove scuff marks. According to multiple rave reviewa, it's totally worth. As one shopper wrote, "Wow! I figured I was wasting my money but this kit brought my Timberland boots back to life. The eraser in particular is amazing but all four items in this kit are great. I highly recommend this product."

$23
Amazon

The Laundress Sport Detergent

The Laundress Sport Detergent will keep your workout clothes in excellent shape. It was specifically made for all types of performance fabric including nylon, spandex and cotton. The scent features notes of leafy greens, orange, rose, eucalyptus, and jasmine. 

 

$20
Revolve

The Laundress Stain Solution

This unscented stain remover from The Laundress will remove everything from red wine to pit stains. It's easy to use and works on all fabrics. 

$19
Revolve

Pinch Provisions Stain Removing Towelettes

Accidental spills are the worst. Fortunately, Pinch Provisions created these stain removing towelettes for those times when you can't just throw your new shirt into the laundry. 

$8
Revolve

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner, Cleans Front Load and Top Load Washers

You can't keep your clothes smelling fresh when your washing machine isn't exactly clean. These highly-rated washing machine cleaners are a must for any home. Each pack comes with six tablets that work to remove odor causing residue. They work so well, they have over 115,000 five-star reviews.

$11
Amazon

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini

Giving your winter wardrobe a refresh also involved adding new go-to pieces you'll be wearing all season long. If you haven't gotten your hands on the newest "It" shoe of the season, the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini, we highly suggest getting a pair before they're all sold out. 

$140
Nordstrom
$140
Amazon
$140
Ugg

Kate Spade Lori Tote

Looking for a new bag to carry around everywhere? Kate Spade's best-selling Lori tote is an excellent option. It comes in four colors, is roomy enough to fit a laptop and tablet and is on sale right now for just $89. So classy and sophisticated! 

$359
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

UO 90s Sport Puffer Jacket

Urban Outfitters' stylish '90s Sport Puffer Jacket is a shopper-fave that keeps selling out. Right now, you can get these in brown, white or red. 

$119
Urban Outfitters

The Gym People Thick High Waist Leggings

Truth be told, you can never have too many leggings. If you're in the market for a new pair this winter, we recommend these highly-rated high waist leggings from The Gym People. You can choose between multiple colors and patterns and lengths. 

$29
Amazon

Aerie Crossover Flare Leggings

Flare yoga pants are a comfy must-have for winter. Aerie's Crossover Flare Leggings feature their ultra-flattering crossover waistband that shoppers can't get enough of. You can get these in five colors. 

$55
Aerie

Madewell Pull-On Straight Jeans in Saull Wash

Winter is a great a time to go shopping for a new pair of jeans. Right now, Madewell is having a Secret Stock Sale where you can score amazing deals on denim like these pull-on straight jeans for just $33. 

$98
$33
Madewell

Loritta Cable Knit Boot Sock Cuffs - 2 Pairs

These cable knit boot sock cuffs from Amazon will instantly give your go-to winter boots a fresh new look. There are nine color combinations for you to choose from, and they're on sale for just $7. They have over 2,000 five-star reviews on shoppers say they're cozy, cute and worth the money.

$11
$7
Amazon

Looking for more great things to shop? Check out 10 Can't-Miss Under $30 Deals From Aerie.

