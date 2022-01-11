Diane Kruger Slams Quentin Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Casting Process: "F--k Him"

Watch : Diane Kruger Was Surprised by 2018 Golden Globes Win

Diane Kruger said she didn't have such a glorious time auditioning for Quentin Tarantino.

The 45-year-old actress, who played Bridget von Hammersmark in the filmmaker's 2009 movie, Inglourious Basterds, recalled her casting experience during the Jan. 11 episode of the Reign With Josh Smith podcast.

Though Kruger's role was well-received and ultimately earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, she claimed that Tarantino, 58, initially didn't want her to play the part.

"He auditioned everyone. He didn't want to audition me because he saw a movie that I was in that he didn't like," she explained. "So he didn't believe in me from the get-go. Literally, the only reason he auditioned me is because there was no one left to audition."

According to Kruger, the filmmaker "wouldn't see me in the U.S." and she had to pay for her own plane ticket to Germany to secure an audition.