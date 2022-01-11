Nikita Dragun Reveals Whether She’s Still Friends With Hype House Cast

The mother of draguns has arrived on our small screens!
Hype House finally dropped on Netflix on Jan. 7 and with it came lots of drama, amazing outfits by Nikita Dragun and prom. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Nikita shared her experiences on the show, in the house and with her castmates.
Nikita, who says she is still "friends with everyone from the show," which also stars Larri Merrit, Chase Hudson (a.k.a. LILHUDDY), Alex Warren, Thomas Petrou, Vinnie Hacker and Mia Hayward, shared that she has "gotten closer to Kouvr [Annon]."
"Some friends are for seasons," Nikita said. "But for the most part, my relationships with everyone are pretty much tried and true, on camera and off camera.
When it comes to her co-stars, Nikita explained that she was surprised by Thomas, the creator of Hype House. "I didn't know how much his internal struggles…or you know, all the things that he was going through," Nikita shared, "I had no idea he was having such an emotional journey."
She continued, "We relate in a lot of ways because we are both very strong people, but behind the scenes we're like, cry-babies, but we have to be tough for everyone else."
Nikita explained that her favorite part of filming the show was "showing everyone" who she really is. "I think I shy away from that a lot on social media just because a lot of times people have such a character-approach to us," she explained. "So sometimes I'd rather just stay in that than fully divulge who I really am."
One scene in particular that she enjoyed, which was her idea, was the final episode of the season: prom. "I realized that so many people in the house never actually went to prom," Nikita said. "But I kind of brought it up in a funny way, of me relieving it now as a fully realized woman."
The 25-year-old beauty influencer, who uses the pronouns she/her, has been openly transgender since 2015 and made an official announcement on YouTube in December of that same year.
She continued, "I was thinking like, of course everyone wants me to dress in, you know, some crazy, wild outfit, but I just wanted to go in something really simple and really tasteful that could stand the test of time in a way. It was really special for me. I even remember my mom was in LA when I was filming that scene. It was really such an emotional moment."
Watch Nikita and the rest of the house in Hype House, now streaming on Netflix.