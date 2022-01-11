Jana Kramer Goes IG Official With Boyfriend Ian and Shares PDA Pics

Looks like Jana Kramer has found love again!
On Jan. 11, Jana faced her fears and added a carousel of photos on Instagram showing her packing on the PDA with her new man, Ian.
In one pic, the couple is seen kissing while wearing matching pink swimsuits aboard a boat. In another, the pair seem to be all smiles in the kitchen together.
"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart," she captioned the series of snaps. "I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does."
"Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way," Jana continued. "To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."
After sharing several recent social media posts featuring Ian, the One Tree Hill star said she was bombarded with questions and comments from fans, and "literally every single one" was about her dating life.
"‘New man, happy for you!' ‘Who's the boy?' ‘Is he your boyfriend?' ‘Who's the guy in your Stories?' ‘Hope he's your guy and makes you happy.' ‘Who's the guy you're hanging with?,'" Jana said on her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast on Jan. 9, recalling just a few of the messages.
Following her divorce from Mike Caussin in 2021, the 38-year-old actress admitted that she is "scared" to reveal the new man in her life and taking the apparent relationship a "day at a time."
"Dating is scary," she said. "It's a scary world out there."
Jana reiterated, "It's very scary. I'm scared, I'll say that."
Back in April, Jana filed for divorce from Mike after six years of marriage. They share children Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3.
Ian, who describes himself online as a "girl dad" who is "not an athlete," had previously been seen in several of Jana's recent photos and videos. The "Why Ya Wanna" singer kicked off the new year by sharing a pic of the pair hugging a snowman on her Instagram Stories. On Jan. 4, they also shared outtakes from a TikTok video they made together.
Eagle-eyed fans first speculated that the two were vacationing together when they both posted photos to Instagram from the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys.
"Taking a minute to reflect on the last few days of peace and chasing joy," Jana captioned a photo of herself paddling boarding at the resort.
Ian shared photos from the same resort on Dec. 14 writing, "New experiences to share. New challenges to face. New people in my life. For the first time in more than a decade (or more) I actually celebrated my birthday."