Bella Hadid Stars in Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day Campaign

Plus, the fashion retailer just dropped dozens of red-hot styles ahead of Cupid's favorite day.

By Emily Spain Jan 11, 2022 9:42 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day may be over a month away, but it's never too early to start prepping your outfit. 

Today, Victoria's Secret dropped their annual Valentine's Day campaign featuring a diverse cast of models, including the one and only Bella Hadid, who is shown rocking three sizzling looks from the new collection. 

If you're just as obsessed with the pink babydoll the runway model repped in the images above, you can find it in fashion retailer's V-Day Shop along with various silk and lace chemises, cut-out teddies and bras covered in mini hearts and pearl-studded accessories.

To get you ready for V-Day, we rounded up 11 styles from the shop that will have you feeling sexy AF whether you're coupled up or happily single. Scroll below to check out our picks and shop Bella's looks!

Cher Explains Why Women Need to Push the Envelope: "My Mom Is 95 and Still an Ass Kicker”

Very Sexy Silk & Lace Slip

Whether you're boo'ed up or are planning on having a solo V-Day, this slip dress deserves a place in your wardrobe.

$128
Victoria's Secret

Wicked Unlined Balconette Bra

Your presence is a present! Make it official with this unlined balconette bra that has the most adorable bow tie in the center. 

$60
Victoria's Secret

Floral Embroidered Thong Panty

This floral embroidered panty will show off the perfect amount of cheek.

$40
Victoria's Secret

Velvet Long-Sleeve Teddy

You can wear this long-sleeve teddy in the bedroom or pair it with some denim for a sexy date night look.

$80
Victoria's Secret

Leopard Jacquard Satin & Lace Robe

Who can pass up a dreamy lace-trimmed satin robe? This one will have you feeling put together while you lounge around the house.

$90
Victoria's Secret

Cut-Out Babydoll Dress

Want to embody your inner Bella? Look no further than this sheer babydoll that has a bow tie in the center and pink satin lining.

$80
Victoria's Secret

Embellished Satin Bow Slide

Ok these embellished slides are the cutest! Grab a pair for yourself and for the rest of your Galentines.

$40
Victoria's Secret

Satin Cami Set

Although this set is available in four other prints, we love the combination of the hot pink satin with tiny light pink dots.

$65
Victoria's Secret

For Love & Lemons Cherry Embroidery Corset

Looking for a date night look? Layer this cherry corset with a white or black top and pair it with some leather pants or denim.

$99
Victoria's Secret

Modal Long PJ Set

Make your Galentine's Day party pajama-themed! This modal set will keep you feeling comfy and cute during your rom-com movie marathon.

$70
Victoria's Secret

Sweet Heart Strappy Thong

Pair this strappy thong with the matching bra for a look that is sure to impress.

$35
Victoria's Secret

Ready for more style inspiration? Check out Rachel Zoe's new curated collection with Express!

