Bella Hadid Stars in Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day Campaign

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day may be over a month away, but it's never too early to start prepping your outfit.

Today, Victoria's Secret dropped their annual Valentine's Day campaign featuring a diverse cast of models, including the one and only Bella Hadid, who is shown rocking three sizzling looks from the new collection.

If you're just as obsessed with the pink babydoll the runway model repped in the images above, you can find it in fashion retailer's V-Day Shop along with various silk and lace chemises, cut-out teddies and bras covered in mini hearts and pearl-studded accessories.

To get you ready for V-Day, we rounded up 11 styles from the shop that will have you feeling sexy AF whether you're coupled up or happily single. Scroll below to check out our picks and shop Bella's looks!