Bachelor's Elizabeth Corrigan Uses TikTok to Share How Shanae Ankney Should've Treated Her

Watch : "The Bachelor" First Group Date EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Elizabeth Corrigan is offering some pointers on how to respond when someone discloses a mental illness.

The Bachelor contestant shared a five-step guide with her TikTok followers on Tuesday, Jan. 11, captioning the clip, "It's okay to not be okay." In the video, she said that after a person shares a mental health struggle, people should "acknowledge what they shared, "thank them for their vulnerability," "understand that you do not understand," "never weaponize it" and "be a good person."

Elizabeth's TikTok came after Monday night's episode, when Shanae Ankney told Bachelor Clayton Echard that Elizabeth was "two-faced." Shanae came to this conclusion after talking to her new friend Elizabeth and feeling like she was ignoring her.

Naturally, Clayton asked Elizabeth if this was true, which prompted yet another discussion between the two women. It was at that point that Elizabeth explained she has ADHD and can't always focus, saying, "It's really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can't process the information."