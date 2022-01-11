E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bachelor's Elizabeth Corrigan Uses TikTok to Share How Shanae Ankney Should've Treated Her

After her confrontation with Shanae Ankney aired on The Bachelor, Elizabeth Corrigan took to TikTok to show people how mental illnesses should be handled.

Elizabeth Corrigan is offering some pointers on how to respond when someone discloses a mental illness.

The Bachelor contestant shared a five-step guide with her TikTok followers on Tuesday, Jan. 11, captioning the clip, "It's okay to not be okay." In the video, she said that after a person shares a mental health struggle, people should "acknowledge what they shared, "thank them for their vulnerability," "understand that you do not understand," "never weaponize it" and "be a good person."

Elizabeth's TikTok came after Monday night's episode, when Shanae Ankney told Bachelor Clayton Echard that Elizabeth was "two-faced." Shanae came to this conclusion after talking to her new friend Elizabeth and feeling like she was ignoring her. 

Naturally, Clayton asked Elizabeth if this was true, which prompted yet another discussion between the two women. It was at that point that Elizabeth explained she has ADHD and can't always focus, saying, "It's really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can't process the information."

The conversation ended with an awkward hug but it soon became clear that Elizabeth and Shanae weren't going to be friends, as Shanae went on to accuse Elizabeth of using her ADHD as an excuse to mistreat people. As she put it, "ADHD, my ass." 

ABC

This behavior didn't sit well with the other ladies in the group, who came to Elizabeth's defense. The consensus was that Shanae shouldn't tell everyone something that Elizabeth confided in her. 

Even Cassidy said, "As much as Shanae has been my friend through this, she was acting like such a jerk."

If only Elizabeth had shared her TikTok before going on The Bachelor, maybe this whole situation wouldn't have turned out this way!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

