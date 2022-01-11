Why Milo Ventimiglia Says He and Mandy Moore Are "Together Forever"

Watch : Milo Ventimiglia Gushes Over Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia has officially made it to the big leagues.

The 44-year-old actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, a monumental moment that he doesn't take lightly.

"It's a great honor," Milo told E! News' Daily Pop after the unveiling ceremony. "To be able to hopefully inspire people moving forward whenever they see my name—I'm just a kid from Orange County, who worked pretty hard and loved the arts—that he can also have his name put in concrete for all to see, it's a big honor."

Plus, he can't complain about the placement of the star, either!

"My TV wife Mandy Moore, I am right next to her," Milo said. "We are together forever, which is nice."

Fans surely feel the same way as This Is Us is currently in its sixth and final season.