Teen Mom Romance Report: Cheyenne, Maci, Jade and More Stars Share Big Relationship Updates

Wedding, reconciliations and new love?! Before Teen Mom Family Reunion kicks off, the show’s biggest stars tell all when sharing updates about their significant others.

Watch: "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

A family reunion isn't complete without someone asking for relationship updates.

Before viewers watch the Teen Mom Family Reunion, kicking off Jan. 11 on MTV, E! News wanted to see where some cast members stand in the romance department. As it turns, there's a whole lot of love in this franchise. 

After getting engaged to Zach Davis last April, Cheyenne Floyd is ready to plan her dream fall wedding—with a few twists. "We are in full wedding planning mode," she teased to E! News. "I'm super excited. We really want it to be a real reflection of who we are as a couple, and we've broken a lot of rules as a couple, so our wedding is going to do that also."

As for Maci Bookout McKinney, fans may wonder where her husband Taylor McKinney is in the premiere. But before rumors start, the Teen Mom OG star simply wanted to focus on herself and enjoy some time away from the kids during this reunion trip.

photos
Reality TV Stars Who Broke Up in 2021

"We're doing just fine," she shared. "Obviously in any marriage it's work, but even in the struggles, I want to do the work. I want to work for him and he wants to work for me and for us. Trust me when I say he's not going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere."

Instagram

Another cast member who chose to attend the reunion without her significant other is Jade Cline. Instead, she chose a close gal pal to offer support as she tried to figure out where she stands with Sean Austin

"I really hope the audience watching Teen Mom 2 and watching this Family Reunion, it really touches people and it shows people how human we are," she teased. "I'm really proud of him and where we are today and I really hope that the world can appreciate how much we have been open."

To find out where your other favorite Teen Mom stars stand in the love department, keep scrolling. And watch Teen Mom Family Reunion on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

MTV
Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra

Viewers watched Catelynn and her now-husband Tyler made the difficult choice to place their first child, Carly, up for adoption, in 2009 on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. After 13 years together, the fan-favorite couple wed in August 2015 and have since had more children together. In August 2021, the couple announced the arrival of another baby girl

Twitter
Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards

Together less than six months when she got pregnant, viewers saw Maci struggle with an irresponsible Ryan on 16 and Pregnant. Though they got engaged, they split less than a year after their son Bentley was born.

Courtesy of TTM Lifestyle
Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney

Maci married Taylor in October 2016, after welcoming two children together in May 2015 (Jayde) and May 2016 (Maverick). As they continue expanding their fashion line called TTM Lifestyle, Maci is quick to gush over her supportive husband. "I like him everyday. Of course I love him everyday but sometimes you're annoying but nobody else can call him annoying except me," she joked to E! News in January 2022. "We're good. We're doing good." 

Instagram
Cheyenne Floyd & Cory Wharton

Despite moving on with new significant others, the two MTV stars continue to co-parent their daughter Ryder together.

"Our biggest thing since day one of Cory coming into Ryder's life was what kind of dad he wanted to be and what kind of parent he wanted to be," Cheyenne explained to E! News in March 2020. "I wasn't going to allow him to be a Disneyland dad or an Instagram dad or just in the moment. He had to be 100 percent. I think from the beginning, he saw my mindset and appreciated it so that's why we co-parent so well."

Instagram
Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis

After their romance ended in 2018, the pair decided to give their relationship a second chance. While celebrating her 28th birthday, Cheyenne confirmed on Instagram that she was back with Zach. In May 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together and are now planning a wedding.

"They are very in tune in such a natural way," Maci Bookout told E! News. "They just go together so smoothly and individually, they're awesome to be around but together, they are a blast. And they are always down for anything."

YouTube
Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer

Ryan married girlfriend Mackenzie on May 15, 2017. After drug abuse and cheating allegations against Ryan surfaced in 2018, however, he checked into rehab. While Ryan spent some time away, Mackenzie gave birth to the couples first child, Jagger. The couple still remains together and welcomed another baby. 

Jackson Lee / Brian Prahl
Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley

The contentious pair called it quits for good in 2013 after a volatile relationship. After years of back and forth, the duo has found a way to co-parent their daughter, Leah. Amber has recently said Gary is just like family, and they have finally gotten to a point where they can be friends. 

"Gary is a really big part of this franchise. For me, it's been 14 years, I'm 31 and we have fun together but at a distance," Amber told E! News in January 2022. "But our relationship is good. It's a family now so we treat it as a family more than anything else." 

Instagram
Amber Portwood & Matt Baier

Amber and Matt, 46, ended their engagement after going on Marriage Boot Camp.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon

It's complicated. The reality star met her current beau while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex, as he was working as a crew member on the WE tv series' set, and made their debut as a couple at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. In May 2018, Amber gave birth to the couple's first child, James. After Amber was arrested for domestic battery in July 2019, their relationship status took a turn for the worse. 

Instagram
Amber Portwood & Dimitri Garcia

After meeting on the Internet, Amber's love interest made his Teen Mom OG debut in April 2020. "Dimitri is from Belgium. He's 39 so he's 10 years older than me. But he's a very handsome man," Amber shared on the show. "I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other." In April 2021, Amber revealed on the Teen Mom OG reunion special that she is still dating Dimitri. "We've known each other now for 18 months," she explained. "But I haven't seen him in a year though." 

MTV
Gary Shirley & Kristina Anderson

The couple wed in November 2015, after welcoming their first child together, Emilee, in April of that year. They remain close with Amber Portwood. 

Instagram
Farrah Abraham & Derek Underwood

The father of Farrah's daughter Sophia died in an accident two months prior to her birth in December 2008.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Farrah Abraham & Simon Saran

Farrah dated the real estate agent on and off for over two years, and it was her first serious relationship since Derek's death. But Simon recently told E! News they are currently just friends, despite Farrah serving him with a cease and desist order in July. "I think it's better if we keep it at that level," he said. "Her head game changed my mind. She's great at it. Definitely knows how to cheer one up and put one in a better mood."

MTV
Jenelle Evans & Andrew Lewis

The parents of Jace split soon after he was arrested. Andrew appeared on Teen Mom 2, looking to meet his son. However, Jenelle has since refused his request. 

Instagram
Jenelle Evans & David Eason

After a one-year marriage to Courtland Rogers, and having her second child, Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffin in 2014, Jenelle is now married to David, swapping vows in September 2017. They welcomed a daughter in January 2017, Ensley. One month after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary, Jenelle announced she was separating from David. But as of September 2020, they are back together

MTV
Chelsea Houska & Adam Lind

Chelsea's relationship fell apart with daughter Audree's father Adam during Teen Mom 2, with Adam now having little involvement in her life.

Instagram
Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer

After meeting in 2014, Chelsea and Cole got engaged in November 2015, going on to wed in October 2016. They have since welcomed three children together. 

Jae Donnelly/INFphoto.com
Leah Messer & Corey Simms

Leah and her husband Corey, the father to twins Aliannah and Aleeah, divorced in 2011. 

twitter.com
Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert

The couple wed in 2012, and went on to welcome their daughter, Adlynn, in 2013. They divorced in 2015, and it was finalized while Leah was in rehab. They continue to remain friends and co-parent their daughter. "I'll always love her," Jeremy shared on the Teen Mom 2 reunion back in December 2019. 

Leeshia Lee
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley

In September 2021, E! News confirmed that Leah and Jaylan were official. In addition, the United States Army officer had already met Leah's kids. "They both are enjoying their time with each other," Leah's rep told E! News. "While she has been nervous in the past about introducing someone new to the girls, the meeting went really well."

Leah also shared a rare glimpse into the romance in January 2022 telling E! News, "He's like absolutely perfect. I'm not going to lie. He's just every quality that I wanted in someone." 

MTV
Kailyn Lowry & Jo Rivera

Jo is the father of Kailyn's first child, Isaac, and viewers saw the couple fight a lot during their season of 16 and Pregnant. Though the couple split soon after Isaac's birth in 2010, Kailyn and Jo remain friends, and Jo is currently married to Vee Torres. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv
Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin

After her split from Jo, she married Javi in 2012 and they had a son, Lincoln, before divorcing in late 2016 after a contentious split. "That ship has sailed a long time ago," Kailyn proclaimed during the December 2019 Teen Mom 2 reunion show. 

Instagram
Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez

Though Kailyn gave birth to her third child, a boy named Lux Russell, in August 2017, she split from Chris, the father, before then. Since then, Kailyn and Chris have had an on-off relationship, yet Kailyn currently is not on romantic terms with Chris. "There is no status at all. There is no co-parenting right now," Kailyn shared on the December 2019 Teen Mom 2 reunion. "Right now, he is just working and going to therapy and working on himself and I know he will see Lux when the time is right."

Instagram
Jade Cline & Sean Austin

Since welcoming their daughter, this Teen Mom 2 couple has had their ups and downs. But in January 2022, Jade teased to fans that better days are ahead. "There were some major, major things that happened with our lives and major improvements that happen with Sean's life as well and with his future," she told E! News. "I'm really proud of him and where we are today." 

Instagram
Ashley Siren & Bar Smith

The proud parents to daughter Holly Isabella continue to document their love story on Teen Mom 2. In November 2020, the pair confirmed they were engaged. 

MTV
Briana DeJesus & Devoin Austin II

Briana and Devoin, who had some run-ins with the law, split before their daughter, Teen Mom 2, Nova, was born during their season on 16 and Pregnant, with Briana saying of their strained relationship, "He's not the best father he should be to Nova."

MTV
Briana DeJesus and Luis

After starring on the single season of Teen Mom 3, Briana joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in its eighth season, and gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, with ex-boyfriend Luis Miguel, on July 2017. "I think he wants a family with me and since I'm not giving that to him, he just wants to stay away completely," Briana explained to Dr. Drew in a December 2019 Teen Mom 2 episode. 

Instagram
Briana DeJesus & John Rodriguez

Shortly after celebrating their one-year anniversary at a tropical destination, the couple called it quits. "The timing sucks so bad but it had nothing to do with Javi," Briana assured us.

Instagram
Briana DeJesus & Javi Gonzalez

Before a new season of Teen Mom 2 kicked off in May 2021, Briana revealed to E! News she has been seeing a tattoo artist since the middle of 2020. "I hope he's the one," Briana told E! News. "He's so nice. I've never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much." In May 2021, the MTV star confirmed she was engaged, but later announced she was single three months later

Instagram
Mackenzie McKee & Josh McKee

After welcoming a baby boy in 2011, the duo announced in August 2013 they were expecting their second child before getting married a few days later. Their second child, a daughter named Jaxie, was born in Febuary 2014. In August 2019, things appeared to be over between the two when Mackenzie announced she was "freshly single." But when Mackenzie turned 25, she revealed a reconciliation between her and Josh. 

In 2021 episodes of Teen Mom OG,  Mackenzie and Josh were still attempting to work on their relationship.

