Teen Mom Romance Report: Cheyenne, Maci, Jade and More Stars Share Big Relationship Updates

Watch : "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

A family reunion isn't complete without someone asking for relationship updates.

Before viewers watch the Teen Mom Family Reunion, kicking off Jan. 11 on MTV, E! News wanted to see where some cast members stand in the romance department. As it turns, there's a whole lot of love in this franchise.

After getting engaged to Zach Davis last April, Cheyenne Floyd is ready to plan her dream fall wedding—with a few twists. "We are in full wedding planning mode," she teased to E! News. "I'm super excited. We really want it to be a real reflection of who we are as a couple, and we've broken a lot of rules as a couple, so our wedding is going to do that also."

As for Maci Bookout McKinney, fans may wonder where her husband Taylor McKinney is in the premiere. But before rumors start, the Teen Mom OG star simply wanted to focus on herself and enjoy some time away from the kids during this reunion trip.