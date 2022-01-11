Where Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Really Stand After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors

The New Year may just bring a new start for this couple.
Just weeks after exes Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were spotted reuniting for a friendly lunch date, E! News has learned more about where the pair stands.
"They have been spending a lot of time together and are casually dating again," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They had a difficult breakup, but reconciled and love being together. They have a lot in common and are taking it slow."
According to the source, Ashley reunited with G-Eazy after his mother, artist Suzanne Olmsted, passed away. Back in November, the singer posted a moving tribute to "my queen, my hero, my everything" on Instagram.
While fans may spot the couple hanging out in the future, the source said G-Eazy "is still mourning his loss and isn't focused on their status at the moment." At the same time, Ashley has "been there for him" during this difficult time.
Back in February 2021, E! News exclusively confirmed that Ashley and G-Eazy had called it quits after less than a year together.
Although the romance was short-lived—and often kept private—the pair's chemistry was always undeniable, according to those close to the duo.
"They both make each other laugh all day long," an insider previously told E! News. "G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It's been very healthy so far and they are in a great place."
In fact, the private singer would share rare glimpses into their love story, including a Halloween costume reveal and a heartfelt birthday shoutout. "Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji]," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "@ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."
Ultimately, both parties aren't ones to kiss and tell when it comes to their love lives. Perhaps only time will tell where these two end up.
"I usually keep my relationships private," Ashley told Cosmopolitan in March. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way."
The Pretty Little Liars star added, "Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."