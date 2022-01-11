Martha Stewart Spills the Tea After Bumping Into Pete Davidson at Celeb Hot Spot

Even Martha Stewart is well aware of Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian.
The 80-year-old lifestyle guru took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to dish about a recent run-in with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, during a dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu Malibu. Sharing a photo taken from her night out, she spilled to her followers that there was no sign of Pete's new flame—though he was in good company with some other familiar faces.
"Never know who you'll bump into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu @petedaveidson [sic] having dinner with friends," she wrote in the caption. "No not @kimkardashian!"
According to Martha, Pete was dining with Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and Hollywood agent Ben Levine while a few other East Coast-based friends were in town.
"Busy busy," she continued. "But. never too busy for good food and friends."
The Martha Stewart Living icon went on to remind fans that she and Pete both appeared on Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber "a few years back" to tease the pop star. Since then, Martha noted, the comedian has went on to do some great things: "Now-he is on @nbcsnl and in some very funny movies." (Pete was already an SNL cast member at the time of the roast, but we'll let it go, Martha!)
In her picture, Martha happily poses next to Pete and Antoni, 37, at the Japanese restaurant.
Noting the King of Staten Island actor's white manicure in the photo, Martha added in the caption, "Cute guy with painted fingernails."
The star-studded sighting comes just days after Pete and Kim, 41, returned to Los Angeles following a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, where they were seen enjoying a boat trip together.
A source recently told E! News that the couple are "getting very serious" despite living in different cities on opposite coasts.
"He has been hanging out at her house more and she's been bringing him around more often," the insider shared. "She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her. They are making the distance work and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."
Only time will tell what's next for Pete and Kim, though it seems like Martha will be there with the rest of us trying to keep up!