Alright! Bob's Burgers Is Coming to the Big Screen

In the words of Tina, "Don't have a crap attack," but we have some big news.

Nope, that's not a new McDonald's Ad... that's a trailer for the new Bob's Burgers movie. On Jan. 11, 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie which premieres in theaters on May 27 and it has us saying, "Alright!"

The new film "begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong" according to the film description.

"Fresh hot burgers, sexy burgers," Linda Belcher says in the trailer dressed as a bikini-wearing burger. "What? It's summer and sex sells baby."

As the trailer continues, Tina has high hopes for the summer. "Big things are coming for summer Tina," she tells her siblings. "Big things like that heat rash you get sometimes?" Gene asks. "Bigger," she replies.