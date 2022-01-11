E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her Decision to Rejoin Victoria's Secret

By Allison Crist Jan 11, 2022 8:00 PMTags
ExclusivesShowsCelebritiesGigi HadidBella HadidDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Bella Hadid Says She Feels EMPOWERED in 2022

Onto bigger and better things.

2022 is going to be a huge year for Bella Hadid, and as the model revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 11, she kicked it off in the best way possible: by doing "nothing" at all!

"I cooked dinner at home in my pajamas," Bella said as part of the exclusive chat. "I had no FOMO. I felt completely fine within that, and that's how I realized my growth, to be honest, is being able to know that when New Year's comes around and I don't need to be out drinking and I don't need to be doing these things because I finally feel ok on the inside."

She's even taking things one step further and participating in her first dry January

"Regardless of anything, it's showing myself I have that inner willpower, you know what I mean?" Bella explained. "Just to know that I can do it."

Plus, as the CEO and co-founder of non-alcoholic beverage company Kin Euphorics, she can still enjoy a nice mocktail.

photos
Bella Hadid's Riskiest Looks

"What Kin does is it really calms your nervous system," Bella said. "So that ritual that we all have—that 5:00 happy hour ritual that's been been pushed and ironed into all of our brains—is not something that I think we necessarily need."

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

In addition to running Kin Euphorics, Bella recently reteamed with Victoria's Secret as the fashion giant attempts to rebrand after facing backlash, sexual harassment and bullying allegations in 2020—some of which were made by Bella herself—leveled against Ed Razek, the company's former brand officer. 

"Another way that I realized my growth—which was super important for me—was being able to be in a setting that I once felt unempowered, and to now feel so empowered and so reassured," Bella told E! News. 

"I don't know if people understand that just as much as you would feel that it's uncomfortable to be in your underwear shooting a commercial, it is that uncomfortable," she continued. "So the thing about Victoria's Secret for me now is that they really, really care about us."

Plus, gone are the days of asking "'Well, what's the vision of what a woman is supposed to be?' from a man's perspective," Bella added. 

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

2
Exclusive

Where Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Stands With Ex Gary Shirley

3

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

photos
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner's Miami Girls' Trip

When she's not busy working, Bella can oftentimes be found hanging out with her niece Khai, a.k.a. Gigi Hadid's daughter. 

As Aunt Bella put it, "Oh my gosh, she's the best." 

Watch the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip. 

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

2
Exclusive

Where Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Stands With Ex Gary Shirley

3

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

4

Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Pics After Shawn Mendes Reunion

5
Exclusive

[SPOILER] Unpacks That Shocking Yellowjackets Murder

Latest News

Why Milo Ventimiglia Says He & Mandy Moore Are "Together Forever"

Exclusive

Chrissy Metz Feels Like She's "Cheating" on Chris Sullivan

Exclusive

This Teen Mom Romance Report Answers All Your Burning Questions

Botched Is Back! Drs. Dubrow & Nassif Take on Wildest Cases Yet

Exclusive

Where Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Stand Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Martha Stewart Spills the Tea After Bumping Into Pete Davidson

Alright! Bob's Burgers Is Coming to the Big Screen