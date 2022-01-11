Raise a Glass to Ina Garten’s “Easier” Version of Reese Witherspoon’s Life Goals

Watch : Ava Phillippe Dishes on Beauty Advice From Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon may have an impressive list of goals, but fans are also toasting to Ina Garten's version her daily self-care rituals.



The Legally Blonde star recently shared the small list of goals she's currently working toward for self-improvement. "Let's talk about habits!" Reese captioned an Instagram video of herself on Jan. 10. "Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I'm working towards: 1. Start the day with a big glass of water 2. Get 10 minutes of outdoor light. [Stanford neuroscience professor Andrew Huberman] recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction every day. 4. In bed by 10pm. *no late-night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!"

And while Reese received plenty of feedback from followers about her commendable list, Ina decided to enter the chat with a few steps her own, writing in response, "To quote Reese Witherspoon, that sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!"