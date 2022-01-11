Cher & Saweetie Team Up With MAC Cosmetics to Put High-Performance Makeup to the Test

We selected these products used by Cher and Saweetie because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Cher and Saweetie are paid spokespeople for MAC Cosmetics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all know what it's like to get glammed up, look amazing in the bathroom mirror at home, leave the house, and look in the mirror wondering "What happened to my lipstick?" or "How did I sweat off my makeup?" It is something that has happened to the best of us, but that doesn't have to be the case.
Cher and Saweetie teamed up with MAC Cosmetics for the Challenge Accepted campaign. MAC makeup is long-lasting and high-quality. If the artists can perform throughout a whole concert with their makeup still intact, those are definitely some products worth using. MAC products are high-performance, high-quality, and they go above and beyond to come through for you.
In the campaign, we see the two of them performing and there are other MAC customers swimming and exercising with their makeup still on point. Check out their campaign and the long-lasting products that they use below.
MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15
Both Cher and Saweetie wore the MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 for the campaign. This is modern, lightweight, natural-looking matt foundation is just what you need to control shine for 24 hours. It has buildable medium-to-full coverage in a wide range of shades, with 63 options.
This makeup does not cause acne and it's suitable for all skin types, especially oily skin. It's sweat-resistant and heat-resistant, and thankfully it doesn't streak, settle, cake or fade throughout the day.
The foundation has a loyal following with one customer gushing, "I've been missing out for years!! Amazing coverage with a skin like finish, highly pigmented and amazing lasting power!! My new holy grail foundation!!!"
Another shopper revealed, "Just to say I've been using this product for the past 13 yrs and it is EVERYTHING!"
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+
This multi-functional spray does so much. Use it after applying makeup to set your look. You can use it before applying makeup to hydrate the skin as a primer. You can even use it to intensify the pigment of your favorite eye shadow. Just dip your brush in to the shadow and lightly mist the spray to create a highly pigmented look.
The iconic spray improves the wear of makeup, moisturizes, and it even soothes irritated skin. A loyal customer raved, "This is a must have for everyone after completing your makeup routine. All day setting plus!"
"I would highly recumbent this product to anyone who wants their makeup looking fresh and clean. I use this prep & prime spray almost every day. It's not to wet or stick on the skin it gives you look a glowing smooth finish. The results were wonderful and made me feel more confident," another fan of the product shared.
MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipcolour
Cher wore this long-lasting lipstick in the shade "Hey, Frenchie!" and Saweetie went with the "E for Effortless." This lipstick is incredibly hydrating and it has a 12-hour wear. Even though this lasts all day, it doesn't feel heavy on your lips. Instead, it's lightweight, decadently soft, and incredibly comfortable without feathering.
A MAC shopper said, "Goes on smooth, long-wearing, kept lips moisturized, and a pretty color!" Another raved, "It has good staying power and never feels drying on my lips."
MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Lipstick
This weightless lipstick delivers a long-lasting, matte finish without drying your lips. In fact, it gives you an instant dose of hydration that lasts all day long.
"Powder kiss lipstick is my number one go-to lipstick formula. Not only is it weightless it's also buildable creamy and feels like you have nothing on your lips, it looks the most beautiful after it's been on a couple hours as it leaves behind the most gorgeous tint which you can build or blot. So excited to see more shades," a shopper shared.
MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eye Shadow
Saweetie has worn this eye shadow in the shade Ripened, which is a soft, mid-tone mauve. The formula is a super creamy pressed powder that delivers a beautifully diffused, blurring effect on lids.
"I am obsessed with this line. Amazing texture and applies so easily. More colour options please and thanks," a fan requested.
MAC Cosmetics Glow Play Blush
Cher used this blush in the shade "Heat Index." Saweetie wore the same blush in the color "So Natural." This is an innovative, bouncy blush that can be applied with your finger tips or a brush. If you prefer a sheer coverage, this is a great blush, but you can also build it up to a medium intensity look.
MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
This pressed powder foundation gives a 12-hour, ultra-matte finish that controls excess oil and shine without causing acne. It immediately reduces the appearance of pores and it doesn't streak or cake with 12 hours of wear. That's not all though. The powder foundation is sweat-resistant, humidity-resistant, and photo-friendly, which makes it perfect for a Miami Housewife.
This can also be used for bronzer and contour, depending on the shade you select. Alexia Echevarria used this foundation on The Real Housewives of Miami.
