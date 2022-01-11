Full House Creator Jeff Franklin Recalls Bob Saget's Positive Impact on the Entire Cast

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Everywhere you look and everywhere you go, there's someone honoring Bob Saget's many gifts.

As tributes continue to pour in for the comedian, who died on Jan. 9, Full House creator Jeff Franklin is sharing some of his fondest memories of the actor known to many as Danny Tanner.

"I think Bob really wanted everybody to be happy," he exclusively shared with E! News. "If someone was having a bad day or someone was having a problem, he picked up on it and he would try to be there. He was truly a hugger. That was a fortunate accident. That part of the character and Bob were so aligned. But he was the guy who really wanted everybody to be madly in love with each other. And we were."

Franklin said he has never been on another show or heard of another show in which the cast was so connected and bonded. And despite Fuller House ending in June 2020, the family connection continued.