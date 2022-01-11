E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sharon Stone Boards Season 2 of The Flight Attendant

Fasten your seatbelts! On Jan. 11, Kaley Cuoco announced that Sharon Stone will be joining the cast of The Flight Attendant for season two. See what she had to say here!

The mother-daughter duo we didn't know we needed! 

On Jan. 11, Kaley Cuoco announced on Instagram that Sharon Stone will be joining the cast of The Flight Attendant for season two of the HBO Max series and we could not be more excited. "Welp, I can finally share this news," Kuoco wrote on Instagram. "Hi mom , I �� you... @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax."

The Emmy Award-winning actress, who will play Lisa Bowden, the mother of Cassie (Cuoco), will join previously announced new additions including Cheryl Hines, Margaret ChoMo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria.

Season one, which premiered back in 2020, left us with Cassie facing the real murderer of Alex (Michael Huisman), and receiving a new job offer. This season, the Steve Yockey-created comedy series will start with Cassie living in Los Angeles, trying to maintain sobriety, and finding herself witnessing a murder, while also "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," according to HBO Max's description.

Along with Cuoco, returning season one cast members include Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall and Rosie Perez.

While we wait for this pair to grace our small screens, scroll below to see everything we know about season two of The Flight Attendant so far.

Colin Hutton/HBO Max
Flying West

Season two will start off with Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living in Los Angeles, while also "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," per HBO Max's description.

On the West Coast locale, Cuoco told E! News in May, "We moved the show to LA and Cassie will be moving to LA, which will be obviously not a good move for her...she's very black and white and I think she thinks this is going to be an easy fix."

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
A New Murder

In typical Flight Attendant fashion, it won't be all yoga pants and juice cleanses, as Cassie will find herself at the heart of another murder. "When an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue," the streamer further shared. "Season two has begun production and will be shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik."

HBO Max
Sober Cassie

According to Cuoco, season two will feature Cassie trying to maintain her sobriety, noting to E! News, "She is sober, and she wants to live a sober life and we're going to see her make every mistake that you make when you start out at the sober life."

Instagram
Some Things Stay the Same

In Sept. 2021, Cuoco teased that production had begun on season two, debuting the return of Cassie's hair on Instagram. "Cassie and Cassie's hair are back," she wrote at the time. "@flightattendantonmax season 2, prepare for yet another turbulent decent."

Phil Caruso
Returning Cast Members

In addition to Cuoco, season one stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall and Rosie Perez are all set to return.

Getty Images
New Faces

Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria have joined the season two cast as series regulars. They aren't the only new faces to look out for, as Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo have joined the show as recurring guest stars.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Another Addition

Alanna Ubach has also joined season two of The Flight Attendant.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sharon Stone Boards Season 2

Sharon Stone will now play the mother of Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) in the HBO Max series.

