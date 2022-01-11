10 Can't-Miss Under $30 Deals From Aerie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking to expand your wardrobe with some on-trend, budget-friendly pieces, Aerie is the place to shop. They have high-performance activewear that is just as fashionable as it is functional. The sweaters look and feel luxurious. You'll want to live in their supremely comfortable loungewear 24/7.

They make pieces that you will want to keep forever in addition to staying on top of the latest fashion trends. If you are in the mood to shop, but your wallet begs to differ, you're in luck because there are some amazing pieces available for 60% off with prices at $30 and under. Yes, you read that correctly. Today is the perfect day to get your shop on.