10 Can't-Miss Under $30 Deals From Aerie

Aerie has the sweaters, activewear, loungewear, and dresses that your wardrobe needs at a 60% discount.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 11, 2022 3:53 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking to expand your wardrobe with some on-trend, budget-friendly pieces, Aerie is the place to shop. They have high-performance activewear that is just as fashionable as it is functional. The sweaters look and feel luxurious. You'll want to live in their supremely comfortable loungewear 24/7.

They make pieces that you will want to keep forever in addition to staying on top of the latest fashion trends. If you are in the mood to shop, but your wallet begs to differ, you're in luck because there are some amazing pieces available for 60% off with prices at $30 and under. Yes, you read that correctly. Today is the perfect day to get your shop on.

Why You Need Aerie's Crossover Flare Leggings in Your Life

Aerie OFFLINE OG High Waisted Legging

Your new go-to leggings? Yes, for sure. They are soft, comfortable, and you can wear them anywhere you go. These are also on sale in black and olive green.

$20
$12
Aerie

Aerie Aerie Ribbed Midi Skirt

Just because you have to leave the house it doesn't mean you have to stop dressing comfortably. This skirt feels like your softest, most comfortable pajamas, but it looks so fashionable. This is a versatile skirt that you can wear all the time, whether you're having a casual day or dressing up, this skirt works. It also comes in camel and black.

$35
$14
Aerie

Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Lace Up Sports Bra

Aerie has the best sports bras. This one is super soft, supportive, lightweight, and quick-drying. It's available in five beautiful colors.

$35
$14
Aerie

Aerie OFFLINE Seamless Floral 7

If you're going to work out, you might as well look cute, right? Of course, you can wear bike shorts outside of the gym, but these textured, floral shorts are just the motivation you need to get your sweat on.

$35
$14
Aerie

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Cozy Class Foldover Jogger

Yes, joggers can be chic. These look good and feel good. They are super soft, stretchy, and made from a beautiful ribbed fabric. There are six beautiful colors to choose from.

$50
$20
Aerie

Aerie OFFLINE Nylon Pleated Tennis Skirt

Tennis skirts are still very much a thing, on the court and off. You can wear this for a match or you can style it to create a fashionable look.

$55
$22
Aerie

Aerie Cableknit Sweater Vest

Wear this sweater vest as a stand-alone top or you can layer it over a white button-down top or a short sleeve t-shirt. Embrace the classic piece and style it as you see fit. You can easily go preppy or punk with this one, which is also available in grey.

$50
$25
Aerie

Aerie Ribbed Polo Midi Dress

Put some prep in your step with this polo collared dress. It has buttons at the chest and side slits, which makes this oh-so-fashionable. You can also get this in a beautiful, muted coral.

$65
$26
Aerie

Aerie CozyUp Waffle Sweater Hoodie

If you love the comfort of a hoodie and the look of a sweater, you need this in every color. It's a sweater with a hood. What a game-changer!

$60
$30
Aerie

Aerie Sherpa Quarter Zip Sweatshirt

This sherpa quarter zip up is everything. There are seven colors to choose from and it's available for 50% off. Yep, this is an immediate "add to cart" moment.

$60
$30
Aerie

If you're looking for more great deals, these are our favorite under $50 items from Alo Yoga.

