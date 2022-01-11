Charlie Puth Gives Heartwarming Advice to Aspiring Actor Rejected From Julliard

Watch : Billie Eilish Defends Charlie Puth After MAJOR Benny Blanco Diss

As Charlie Puth once sang, "I'll be there to save the day."

The 30-year-old proved that much to be true when he recently dished out the most heartwarming advice in response to a TikTok user's video. Axel, who has amassed over 2 million followers on the platform under the account @axelwebber, has been documenting his audition process for Julliard. In Axel's latest video, the aspiring actor revealed that he ultimately received a rejection letter from the prestigious performing arts school.



However, not only did Axel's latest update get a reassuring comment from the singer himself, but Charlie also decided to make his own video to let him know that everything will be A-OK, since he knows about the process firsthand, quite literally.



"Hello Axel, I replied to your video, but I figured I would do a video message as well," Charlie said in his Jan. 10 TikTok. "Not only did I not get into Julliard, but I didn't get into five of these prestigious schools that I wanted to get into that I thought could better my career."