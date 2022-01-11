This Game-Changing Overnight Peel Has 3.8K Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.
Today's Sephora deal is on the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel with Glycolic Acid, Retinol & Niacinamide, which is a clinical-grade, visibly resurfacing peel that transforms the look of texture and reduces the appearance of dark spots, lines, and wrinkles while you sleep to reveal smooth, glassy-looking skin.
For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper shared, "I have used this product for almost one week, and I'm totally obsessed with it. It contains all good ingredients to oily, acne-prone skin: glycolic acid, retinol, niacinamide, etc. I like to use it on my face every the other day. The next morning, my skin feels like reborn! Especially my chin area, it becomes more smoothing and less prone to breakouts. Definitely recommend it."
Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel with Glycolic Acid, Retinol & Niacinamide
Use this at night two to three times a week. Just apply a thin, even layer to clean, dry skin, go to bed and you'll wake up with smoother, visibly glowing skin. Your pores will be visibly tightened and skin's texture will be improved, while supporting a strong skin barrier.
If you're on the fence about buying the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel, it has 3.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Check out these reviews from fans of the product.
"I have tried 100s of products and consider myself quite into skin care and reviewing it. I am quite skeptical but after a few uses of this...I can justify the price. AMAZING," a shopper said. And, if the price is a bit steep for you, jump on today's 50% off deal.
Another explained, "I have used several at-home peels over the years and most do not live up to their promises. I went in with this product slightly skeptical. Smoother skin? More even skin tone? Yeah, right.. except it happened. My fine lines are less prominent and my dark spots are fading! Total win!"
A customer admitted, "I rarely take the time to write reviews, but this product is AMAZING! I initially added it as a free promo in a trial size and got hooked after only 3 uses. Pricey but worth it."
Someone else shared, "After receiving this I wasn't sure how I felt about leaving something on my face all night but I figured that if it helps all these fine lines I was gonna give it a try. Amazingly it really helped make my skin feel smoother! Fine lines have been noticeably different but will continue to use to help them fade even more. Great feeling all the way around!"
A fan of the product gushed, "I wake up with such smooth, brightened skin in the mornings after leaving this on as an overnight treatment. I've been using this twice a week and have experienced no irritation or redness, just visibly smoother and brighter skin. Love!"
A Sephora shopper raved, "My skin has definitely got a serious crush on this overnight peel, complimentary from Kate Somerville. It has a pleasant smell, the texture is amazing - it's glides right over my skin. Be forewarned though - it will make you want to keep touching your face!"
"Oh my gosh I am in love! I noticed my face looked brighter (removed acne scars) and smoother after using it one night!!!! I am a Kate Somerville fanatic, so I knew I HAD to try this. It absolutely met my expectations and then some," a customer wrote.
