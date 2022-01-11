E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ayesha Curry Claps Back When Fan "Disrespects My Marriage" With Open Relationship Rumor

Ayesha Curry set the record straight after one internet troll claimed she and Stephen Curry have an "open relationship." Read Ayesha's fierce response below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 11, 2022 3:42 AMTags
CouplesCelebritiesStephen CurryAyesha Curry
Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are rock solid.

If renewing their vows last year wasn't enough for you, Ayesha's latest declaration will certainly prove their love is everlasting. 

On Jan. 10, the actress posted a photo from her "baby's" GQ cover shoot, saying, "Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30."

But some social media users weren't buying her affection. "But yet you still want an open relationship smh," one troll wrote, according to a screenshot published by TMZ. "If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already." 

Ayesha, 32, responded directly to the user and seemingly shut down rumors about their monogamy. "Don't believe everything you read," she wrote, per TMZ, before clapping back, "Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."

She married the basketball star, 33, in 2011. To celebrate a decade of marriage, Steph surprised his wife last summer with a vow renewal ceremony, which Ayesha called "the most beautiful" event. She said her husband "even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting."

photos
Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's Romance in Pictures

Their kids Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, participated as well. "Our big girl Riley officiated," the cookbook author shared. "And Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard."

Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Ayesha gushed, "It's everything I've always dreamed of but didn't know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30." 

Steph later celebrated the winter holiday season with a look back at his favorite family photos of 2021.

The Golden State Warriors player reflected on the "crazy year with highs and lows," but noted that "moments with the gang are always the most special."

It seems that all's well that ends well in the Curry household. See more winning photos of their fam below.

Trending Stories

1

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

2

Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Pics After Shawn Mendes Reunion

3
Exclusive

[SPOILER] Unpacks That Shocking Yellowjackets Murder

Instagram
Joy to the Currys

When you wear matching pajamas and have holiday traditions, how can Santa not stop by your house with a few presents? Well done, Currys! 

Instagram
Love Wins

Whether enjoying elaborate date nights or romantic getaways, these two always make time for each other. Oh yah, and they also know how to plan epic parties. Anyone else remember when Stephen Curry surprised Ayesha Curry with a birthday celebration when she turned 30? 

YouTube
Star of the Show

It's hard to forget the post-game press conferences where Riley Curry made a special appearance. Between her facial expressions, funny answers and love for dad, viewers couldn't get enough. 

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.
Do-Gooders

In addition to the busy family and professional lives, Stephen and Ayesha make it a priority to give back. They recently launched their new foundation Eat. Learn. Play.  

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Family Fun

They're not average parents, they are cool parents! Ayesha and Stephen were able to score tickets to The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Lucky, kids! 

Instagram
Equality Matters

Back in August 2018, Stephen penned an essay about gender equality. "I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," he wrote for The Player's Tribune. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Fanning Out

Whether cheering in the stands or voicing her fandom on social media, Ayesha never hesitates to support her husband and his team. "I'm such a passionate fan. I can't help myself," she previously shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm such a fan."

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

After the 2015 NBA Finals, Stephen received a whole lot of love from his wife Ayesha and daughter Riley. Trophies are cool, but families like this are epic. 

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Support System

It's not all about the basketball court. When Ayesha was celebrating her book The Seasoned Life, Stephen couldn't help but attend several book signings including one at Williams-Sonoma. 

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Go Dad

Whether you like sports or not, chances are you enjoy a Golden State Warriors game when Stephen's kids are in the audience.

Trending Stories

1

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

2

Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Pics After Shawn Mendes Reunion

3
Exclusive

[SPOILER] Unpacks That Shocking Yellowjackets Murder

4

Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

5

A Look Back at Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo's Love Story

Latest News

Update!

All the Fashion Details From The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 2

Ayesha Curry Claps Back When Fan "Disrespects My Marriage"

Bachelor Recap: Cassidy & Shanae Stir Up Some Drama

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

A Look Back at Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo's Love Story

Celebrating Style Icon David Bowie

The Crown: Meet the Actor Playing Princess Diana's Ex Dr. Khan