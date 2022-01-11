Ayesha Curry Claps Back When Fan "Disrespects My Marriage" With Open Relationship Rumor

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are rock solid.
If renewing their vows last year wasn't enough for you, Ayesha's latest declaration will certainly prove their love is everlasting.
On Jan. 10, the actress posted a photo from her "baby's" GQ cover shoot, saying, "Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30."
But some social media users weren't buying her affection. "But yet you still want an open relationship smh," one troll wrote, according to a screenshot published by TMZ. "If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already."
Ayesha, 32, responded directly to the user and seemingly shut down rumors about their monogamy. "Don't believe everything you read," she wrote, per TMZ, before clapping back, "Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."
She married the basketball star, 33, in 2011. To celebrate a decade of marriage, Steph surprised his wife last summer with a vow renewal ceremony, which Ayesha called "the most beautiful" event. She said her husband "even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting."
Their kids Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, participated as well. "Our big girl Riley officiated," the cookbook author shared. "And Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard."
Ayesha gushed, "It's everything I've always dreamed of but didn't know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30."
Steph later celebrated the winter holiday season with a look back at his favorite family photos of 2021.
The Golden State Warriors player reflected on the "crazy year with highs and lows," but noted that "moments with the gang are always the most special."
It seems that all's well that ends well in the Curry household. See more winning photos of their fam below.