Ayesha Curry Claps Back When Fan "Disrespects My Marriage" With Open Relationship Rumor

Watch : Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are rock solid.

If renewing their vows last year wasn't enough for you, Ayesha's latest declaration will certainly prove their love is everlasting.

On Jan. 10, the actress posted a photo from her "baby's" GQ cover shoot, saying, "Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30."

But some social media users weren't buying her affection. "But yet you still want an open relationship smh," one troll wrote, according to a screenshot published by TMZ. "If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already."

Ayesha, 32, responded directly to the user and seemingly shut down rumors about their monogamy. "Don't believe everything you read," she wrote, per TMZ, before clapping back, "Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."

She married the basketball star, 33, in 2011. To celebrate a decade of marriage, Steph surprised his wife last summer with a vow renewal ceremony, which Ayesha called "the most beautiful" event. She said her husband "even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting."