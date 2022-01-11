Rachel Zoe Shares the Trends Set to Take Over in 2022

We interviewed Rachel Zoe because we think you'll like her picks. Rachel is an Express partner. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

January is the perfect time to reinvent yourself whether that's changing the way you eat and move your body or revamping your wardrobe.

If you're looking to do the latter, finding the right clothes is half the battle. Developing your own sense of style takes a whole lot of soul-searching, but thankfully, our favorite style guru Rachel Zoe is here to lend her expertise!

"Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak," the designer explained to E!. "I think the best way to express yourself is through your personal style. Investing in the right pieces that make you feel the most you is truly the best way to start. As you get more comfortable with timeless staples, you'll become more confident to push your style boundaries, and Express has all the pieces to make it happen!"