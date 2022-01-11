Hugh Hefner's Wife Crystal Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake" From Her Body

Watch : Bridget Marquardt Details Visit by Ex Hugh Hefner's Ghost

Crystal Hefner feels at peace with her decision to hang up her bunny ears.

Hugh Hefner's widow reflected on her changing mindset about her "Playboy years" and why she feels more "authentic" and "vulnerable" now than ever.

"Over five years, my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life," she wrote on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 10. "The real me. I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process."

She noted that her Playboy persona and "certain" photos helped her game fame on social media.

"In short, sex sells," Crystal, now 35, wrote. "I don't know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life."