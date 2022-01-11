The Crown: Meet the Actor Playing Princess Diana's Ex Dr. Hasnat Khan

Watch : Should "The Crown" Include Princess Diana's Controversial Interview?

Princess Di is getting a new doctor "friend" in season five of The Crown.

Pakistani star Humayun Saeed has been cast as British-Pakistani heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan in season five of Netflix's The Crown, according to Variety. We previously learned that season five will follow the relationship between Princess Diana and film producer Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and their tragic ending, and now Saeed will appear as Dr. Khan, the man with whom Diana had a secret affair with before she meeting Fayed.

Saeed is a prominent Pakistani movie star and will act alongside Elizabeth Debicki in the series, who is taking over for Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, as well as Salim Daw, as former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

But who exactly was Dr. Khan?

Dr. Khan worked at London's Royal Brompton Hospital and revealed in a 2004 statement to the Metroplitan Police that was in a relationship with Princess Diana from 1995 to 1997. He also stated that she broke up with him after meeting Fayed on a holiday with Mohammed Al Fayed and his family.