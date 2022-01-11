Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

Watch : Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian

Less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19.

It's unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior. No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who passed away at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget spoke on the Jan. 5 episode of the iHeartRadio podcast A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan, on which he discussed his battle with COVID-19. Per iHeart, he shared that he had tested positive before, but didn't say when.

"It is not good. It does not feel good. I had it," he said. "I don't know if I had Delta or I might have had a combo. They might have been working together."

Saget then joked, "I think at one point Omicron was opening for Delta, but Omicron got too big, Delta is opening now for Omicron."