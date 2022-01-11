Your It Girl Starter Pack for 2022

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's official: The "Girl Boss" is dead and the "It Girl" is taking over in 2022.
So, what makes someone an It Girl, you ask? We've thought about this one long and hard because she's much different than the It Girl that reigned during the early 2000s. For starters, the term can applied to all genders, but for this article, we'll be using she/her pronouns.
An It Girl is more than a person with great style and a full social calendar. While she stays on top of the latest trends, she likes adding her own twist, or better yet, starting her own style movement. Her clothes need not be expensive or designer. In fact, she loves Amazon and hunting for a bargain, so she can save her money for girl's trips, fitness classes or therapy—she knows mental health is wealth!
Besides making every street her runway, the It Girl is into all things wellness and makes it a priority to take care of her mind, body and soul. You're likely to see her carrying a Simple Modern tumbler wherever she goes because hydration is key and she always need a beverage in hand. And if you see her on the street, she's definitely wearing wired headphones to listen to a podcast or block out the haters.
If you look into an It Girl's beauty cabinet, you're sure to find Olaplex's Hair Perfector No. 3, a bunch of TikTok-recommended skincare products, beauty gadgets, and of course, Charlotte Tilbury's Pillowtalk lipstick!
The It Girl is so many things—and that's the whole point. She can't be defined or put into a box because she's ever-changing and always working on herself. As long as you're in pursuit of your authentic self, you're an It Girl.
But, if you're looking for clothes, beauty or wellness products to help you feel like an It Girl 24/7, we rounded up 23 things that will definitely elevate your daily life!
Emi Jay Big Effing Clip
If you're like us, you don't have time to do a proper blowout every day. Thankfully, Emi Jay's claw clips keep our mane looking chic 24/7!
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid
The right tumbler can drastically improve your water intake. Over the past year, Simple Modern's Classic Insulated Tumbler has gone viral on TikTok several times because it's not only aesthetically pleasing, but it fits in cupholders, is easy to carry and it keeps your beverages warm or cold for extended periods of time. We cannot leave the house, let alone go into a different room without ours!
Club C 85 Vintage Shoes
Retro sneakers are in! Celebs like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Lucy Hale have been spotted rocking vintage-inspired kicks, and we're so here for it. If we had to choose one style to add to our closet, it would have to be the timeless Reebok Club C 85!
Bennett Tennis Necklace
You don't have to drop hundreds or thousands of dollars to look like a rich mom! BaubleBar has an affordable tennis necklace that comes in several gorgeous colorways to help you add a touch of elegance to any fit.
Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Legging
Flare leggings are back and better than ever! This style from Alo combines the flare and slit pant trends, making it an absolute 'add to cart' moment.
ClassPass Membership
Whether your goal is to get abs, tone up or find new ways to move your body, ClassPass allows you to enjoy dozens of in-person and virtual fitness and wellness classes, plus beauty treatments. Not to mention, you can save big while feeding your fitness studio obsession!
Always Pan
For the girls who can't stop making TikTok and Pinterest recipes, you definitely need the Always Pan if you don't already have one. If you're unfamiliar, it's a non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coated pan that is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces. Additionally, it offers ultimate convenience with a custom stainless steel steamer basket, nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest, and pour spouts. The pan comes in 10 bold hues to match any kitchen's aesthetic, too!
Everywhere Belt Bag
Keys, phone, wallet...check! As seen on It Girls in Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago, this colorful belt bag will hold everything you need.
Bala Bangles - Set of 2
With these wrist and ankle weights, you can tone your arms and legs while grocery shopping, going on a Hot Girl Walk or doing chores around the house. We love how chic and slim they are!
The Hot Save Razor
It Girls know the secret to glowing skin and flawless makeup is dermaplaning, a.k.a. shaving your face! Although you can do the treatment at home, it's imperative to use the right tool. The Skinny Confidential's Hot Shave Razor works to gently exfoliate and remove unwanted facial hair, while improving skin texture and the effectiveness of topical products.
Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector
Yup, wired headphones are in! At first, we asked ourselves "why?" But then, we realized how genius this revival is. Not only do these headphones not require constant charging, but people know not to disturb you because they see the cords. How many times have you been on a flight, walk or just wanting to drown out the world with music when someone tries talking to you because they didn't see your AirPods? It can really mess up your flow. Plus, these are so much cheaper!
Patrick Ta Major Brow Shaping Wax
Want to nail the "Soap Brow" trend? Run don't walk to get Patrick Ta's Major Brow Shaping Wax! All it takes is a little bit of the cruelty-free wax blend formula to get a pushed-up, feathered brow look.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
Hot girls have gut issues! Thankfully, poppi's prebiotic sodas are made with apple cider vinegar, fresh fruit 5g of sugar and have 20 calories or less per can to help you improve your gut health and skin.
A&F Vegan Leather Mini Puffer
If you see someone wearing a leather puffer jacket, it's probably this one from Abercrombie & Fitch! It sold out last year, and it continues to sell out every restock. Why? It's a great designer dupe and it will keep you warm while you brave the elements. To be honest, we keep ours on long after we get home because it's so comfy.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
Although it's matte, this lipstick is super hydrating and glow-inducing thanks to orchid and Lipstick Tree extracts, plus light-reflecting pigments. Whether you need something to wow on date night or impress during a meeting, this shade is for you.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
The girls live and breathe Baccarat Rouge 540! The iconic fragrance offers a dreamy blend of notes like jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris. If you want to leave a memorable impression wherever you go, this perfume is a worthwhile investment.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
To get healthy AF hair, look no further than Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector! The salon-level formula works to repair, hydrate and rebuild your mane, and it produces a noticeable difference with every use. Don't believe us? Check out one of the 75,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon!
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack)
Satin pillowcases are the only pillowcases we're using in 2022! Besides making your bed look luxe, they reduce hair frizz and breakage, protect skin from facial sleep lines, and reduce the spread of bacteria that causes breakouts.
Large Puffer Tote Bag
An It Girl carries a lot with her! This chic puffer tote bag is perfect for holding your makeup bag, books, laptop or other on-the-go necessities.
Classic Mini II Boot
It's all about comfort for the It Girl! Whether she's working from home, grocery shopping or going to a yoga class, she's likely to be wearing UGG's classic mini boots.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This ultra-hydrating mask is not reserved for nighttime use! We reapply it throughout the day to maintain a plump, hydrated and juicy-looking pout.
Nike Women's Dunk Low Sneakers
It Girls are sneaker heads, too! Nike's Dunk Low sneakers are high in demand because you can wear them without just about anything and they'll give you automatic street cred.
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFace's facial toning devices are beginning to go viral on TikTok, so definitely add one to your cart while you still can! The FDA-cleared and clinically tested portable device is basically an at-home face lift. Thanks to microcurrent technology, the NuFace works to tone facial muscles, even skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The mini version is currently 20% off at SkinStore right now!
