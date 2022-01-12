Meet the New Cast Members of Cheer Season 2

Watch : "Cheer" Star Morgan Simianer Talks Finally Living On Her Own

The return of Cheer has us doing cartwheels around the room!

Our favorite cheer team, Navarro, is back on Netflix for season two on Jan. 12, and they're ready to defend their championship title. In the nine-episode season, the team will have to compete against one of its biggest rivals, Trinity Valley Community College.

But not only do we get to see a new rival, we get to meet more members of the Navarro squad. Joining the existing members we all know and love—Lexi Brumback, La'Darius Marshall, Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer—comes Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap and Maddy Bru.

In the new season, directed by Greg Whiteley, "the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates," according to the show's description.