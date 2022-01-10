E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Pics of Herself "Living Life" After Shawn Mendes Reunion

Camila Cabello is simply "living life" following her breakup with Shawn Mendes in November. Days after she was seen hanging with her ex, she shared photos of her vacation to the Dominican Republic.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 10, 2022 11:04 PMTags
BikinisCouplesCelebritiesCamila CabelloShawn Mendes
Watch: How Camila Cabello Overcame Her Mental Health Struggles

This "Señorita" is slaying the selfie game.

Camila Cabello, 24, took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to share sultry bikini photos from her trip to the Dominican Republic. 

"I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life," the singer wrote along the shots of herself enjoying a boat ride in a black swimsuit, "but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY."

On New Year's Eve, she posted a similar sunset photo while spilling details on her new music. "Feliz año nuevo!" Camila said. "can't wait to give you guys my/ our next album, Familia in 2022." 

In the days since, she turned heads while reuniting with ex Shawn Mendes in Miami. The pair were spotted walking their dog, Tarzan, on Jan. 6, as seen in pics obtained by TMZ. The meetup came less than two months after they called off their romantic relationship but vowed to stay "best friends."

It appears that Camila has since caught the travel bug. On Jan. 10, she also shared a look inside her trip to Montana, showing herself bundled up in a teddy coat, gloves and a fedora while posing on a rocking chair in the woods. As she captioned the selfie, "Alexa play featherstone by the paper kites."

photos
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

Meanwhile, Shawn has seemingly channeled his feelings about their split into his latest song, "It'll Be Okay."

Instagram

In the instant hit, he sings, "Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise."

Ahead of NYE, he posted a video from Toronto discussing what the song means to him. 

Trending Stories

1

Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

2

Betty White's Official Cause of Death Revealed

3
Exclusive

[SPOILER] Unpacks That Shocking Yellowjackets Murder

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just my relationship with it," he told fans. "I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I'm writing songs, I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself."

Instagram

Shawn added, "I just feel so proud of that song and I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it."

More recently, the 23-year-old hitmaker was spotted enjoying the waves of Miami, but hasn't posted any pics to his feed in 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

2

Betty White's Official Cause of Death Revealed

3
Exclusive

[SPOILER] Unpacks That Shocking Yellowjackets Murder

4

Kanye West Calls Himself a “Genius” In First Look At jeen-yuhs

5

Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Pics After Shawn Mendes Reunion

Latest News

Your It Girl Starter Pack for 2022

Inside Bob Saget's Legacy: Clean Sitcom Dad, Beloved Dirty Comedian

Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Pics After Shawn Mendes Reunion

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is the "Bad Boy of Tech" in Super Pumped

Amanda Boots Kyle Out of the Summer House in Season 6 Preview

Betty White's Official Cause of Death Revealed

12 Things That Can Help You Manifest the Life You Want in 2022