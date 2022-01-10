Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Pics of Herself "Living Life" After Shawn Mendes Reunion

Watch : How Camila Cabello Overcame Her Mental Health Struggles

This "Señorita" is slaying the selfie game.

Camila Cabello, 24, took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to share sultry bikini photos from her trip to the Dominican Republic.

"I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life," the singer wrote along the shots of herself enjoying a boat ride in a black swimsuit, "but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY."

On New Year's Eve, she posted a similar sunset photo while spilling details on her new music. "Feliz año nuevo!" Camila said. "can't wait to give you guys my/ our next album, Familia in 2022."

In the days since, she turned heads while reuniting with ex Shawn Mendes in Miami. The pair were spotted walking their dog, Tarzan, on Jan. 6, as seen in pics obtained by TMZ. The meetup came less than two months after they called off their romantic relationship but vowed to stay "best friends."

It appears that Camila has since caught the travel bug. On Jan. 10, she also shared a look inside her trip to Montana, showing herself bundled up in a teddy coat, gloves and a fedora while posing on a rocking chair in the woods. As she captioned the selfie, "Alexa play featherstone by the paper kites."