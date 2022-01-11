Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $13: Save 50% On Sand & Sky and Exuviance Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $13) on products from Sand & Sky and Exuviance.
Sand & Sky Travel Size Australian Pink Clay - Porefining Face Mask
You only need 10 minutes to deeply detoxify your skin, draw out impurities, refine pores, and boost radiance. This face mask is total game changer. This is great to spot treat breakout or stubborn pimples. Use it weekly as a detox for you skin. With consistent use, it clears congestion and boosts the skin's repair process.
The full-size version of this mask has 1,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews, but that size is not on sale today. If you haven't tried this one before, get the travel-size version for just $13 today.
"I just started using this product and i seen immediate results after one use. My pores are smaller and my face is smooth and radiant," an Ulta shopper shared. Another happy customer declared, "Love this mask it has done wonders to my skin .definitely will buy forever." Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy uses it too.
Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish
This is a med-spa inspired, powerful treatment that delivers intensive exfoliation and delivers instant skin resurfacing. It dissolves impurities that contribute to congested pores, loosens dead skin cells, and gives you that gorgeous, soft skin you've always desired.
"This is an easy product to use in the shower or with your regular beauty routine. I have sensitive skin and I don't have any redness or dryness after using it," a shopper raved.
Another shared, "As I get older my skin constantly changes so I'm continuously having to try new products. I just got this a few days ago and after one use my skin felt amazing. It's not as scratchy as other microdermabrasion products I've used so I thought it wasn't going to do what I needed for blackheads, but I was wrong. My face was smooth overnight and it's feeling and looking better each day. I typically have dry skin, and I paired this with the Exuviance deep cleanser. I'm definitely going to look into other products by this brand."
Exuviance AGE REVERSE Rebuild-5 Cream
This cream supports 5 of skin's essential building blocks for plumper, firmer skin, defined cheekbones and a contoured jawline. This product took 8 years to research and develop. It's scientifically proven formula is just what you need for more youthful looking skin.
"This is by far the best product! I saw a difference almost immediately," a fan of the product declared.
Another said, "I am very picky about my moisturizers and the rebuild 5 cream does not disappoint. It's great for day or night use and is not greasy or heavy." Someone else raved, "Amazing!!! I'm 43 and my nasolabial groove was showing signs of aging. I noticed results right away! I also started using the Age Reverse serum a few weeks later and the combo is like nothing I've ever use before."
