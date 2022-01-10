12 Things That Can Help You Manifest the Life You Want in 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

What do you want to see happen in your life in the next 12 months? Do you want a promotion? Do you want to buy a house? Travel more? Maybe you want to find someone special you can settle down with. Regardless of what you want to see happen, manifesting the life you want this year is totally possible and we've found some products that can help.

First, it's important to understand what it actually means to manifest something. As Andi Eaton, soul strategist, manifestation teacher and host of the Your Woo Woo BFF podcast, told E! News, "Manifestation is a daily practice of bringing the things you want to feel and experience into reality — we do this through our beliefs, emotions, and actions."

To manifest the life you want in 2022, you need to create a vision, feel the emotions associated with that vision, and most importantly, take "inspired action" to bring that vision and the feelings associated with it to life.