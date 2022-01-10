12 Things That Can Help You Manifest the Life You Want in 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What do you want to see happen in your life in the next 12 months? Do you want a promotion? Do you want to buy a house? Travel more? Maybe you want to find someone special you can settle down with. Regardless of what you want to see happen, manifesting the life you want this year is totally possible and we've found some products that can help.
First, it's important to understand what it actually means to manifest something. As Andi Eaton, soul strategist, manifestation teacher and host of the Your Woo Woo BFF podcast, told E! News, "Manifestation is a daily practice of bringing the things you want to feel and experience into reality — we do this through our beliefs, emotions, and actions."
To manifest the life you want in 2022, you need to create a vision, feel the emotions associated with that vision, and most importantly, take "inspired action" to bring that vision and the feelings associated with it to life.
Andi goes on to say that manifestation has nothing to do with saying positive affirmations over and over again, despite popular belief. It also has nothing to do with superstition. Instead, "it has everything to do with your beliefs, emotions, and actions," she said. "You can't just think positive and then sit back." It's important to take steps towards achieving your goals.
From guided journals to intention candles, chic vision boards to a must-have wellness kit, we've rounded up a few products that can help you achieve the life you want in 2022. Check those out below.
Ariana Ost Intention Journal
This intention journal is a great place to jot down your big goals and dreams. It's made with pretty honeycomb paper and rose gold foil, and it also features a dip dye silk bookmark with a healing crystal attached.
New Year, New Beginning Candle
The new year is all about new beginnings. This candle from Uncommon Goods is a great one to light as you're doing your manifestation ritual. It contains black obsidian, pyrite, citrine, and tiger's eye for all the good vibes. The candle itself has notes of cinnamon, basil, bay leaf, chamomile, and cloves.
Pro-Graphx Bulletin Board Fabric Pinboard
A vision board is a great tool that can help you better visualize the life you want to create. This custom bulletin board from Etsy can be made to fit your style and needs. It can be mounted on the wall using 3M double-sided adhesive strips, which are included with your purchase. Etsy reviewers say these are both beautiful and sturdy.
Blank Acrylic Dry Erase Writing Board with Standoffs
This elegant acrylic dry erase board is perfect for writing down short-term and long-term goals. You can even use it to create a vision board by sticking quote and images on it using cute decorative tape. You can choose between multiple sizes and the type of hardware you want.
Vision Board Kit
Once you have your vision board, it's time to figure out what you want to put on it. This vision board kit from Visions In Progress on Etsy comes with an 86-page premium magazine filled with over 500 graphics, quotes, word art and photos that you can use on your board. Whether you're trying to manifest more money, travel opportunities or love, there's something in there for you. The kit also comes with decorative washi tape, a glue stick and a pen.
Manifestation Checks
If you want to attract more money making opportunities this year, a "manifestation check" may be something you want to add to your vision board. Some people find it helpful to see a physical example of what they're working towards to stay positive and focused.
Dear Universe: 200 Mini-Meditations for Instant Manifestations by Sarah Prout
If you're ever feeling stuck during your manifesting journey, this book by Sarah Prout can help. It contains a number of mini-manifestations specifically tailored to the mood you're in, from lonely to lost to insecure. As one Amazon shopper wrote, "Finally! A book that honors your feelings no matter what they are! This book is a wonderful and thoughtful guide through the emotions you are feeling right now and it helps you move through feelings like fear and anxiety to abundance, gratitude and love."
Crystalya Premium Grade Crystals and Healing Stones in Wooden Display Box
This top-rated crystal starter set from Amazon comes with seven pre-cleansed healing crystals that can help you attract abundance and prosperity. It also comes with a guide book that has all the info you need to know about the world of crystals. It has over 4,400 five-star reviews, and one shopper wrote that these brought them such good energy and happiness.
House of Intuition Money Magic Candle
If you're more into candles, the best-selling Money Magic Candle from House of Intuition is one you may want to get your hands on. Lighting this candle during your daily rituals will help clear any blockages you may have in your career and/or finances. When it's done, you'll find a supercharged stone that you can bring with you or keep on your altar. According to numerous rave reviews, it's an intention candle that really works. House of Intuition also has candles for attracting love and success, among others.
369 Manifesting Journal: A 93 Day Guided Workbook by Abraham Shaheen and Keila Shaheen
You may be familiar with the 369 manifestation method because it went viral on TikTok last year. It's the method where you write your intentions down three times in the morning, six more times in the afternoon and finally nine times before you go to bed. It's said to help you get into a more positive mind space so you can manifest whatever it is you want. According to TikTok it's a method that really works, and this guided workbook can help you get started.
Clever Fox Budget Planner
As Andi said, manifesting the life you want involves taking action. If you want to buy a house, start a family, or open a business, it's important to stay on top of your finances. This highly-rated budget planner from Clever Fox will help you keep track of what you're spending this year. It comes in multiple colors and includes sticker packs to make the planner totally your own. It has over 15,000 five-star reviews, and multiple shoppers say it makes budgeting super easy.
Ban.do Take Care Wellness Set
Practicing self-care is essential for attracting positivity into your life. This Take Care Wellness Set from Ban.do includes a wellness planner that has stickers, an activity log and expert-advice on nutrition, exercise, body positivity and more. It also comes with a cute pen set and a motivational water bottle for staying hydrated throughout the day.
Looking for more fab finds? Check out the 20 Best Skincare Deals Under $20 At Nordstrom Rack: Mario Badescu, Clinique, Elemis, Glamglow & More.