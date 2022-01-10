Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget.

Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Rizzo, 42, said she plans to offer more words about her late husband in the future.

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world," the blogger and TV host shared. "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."