Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is checking in to The White Lotus.

HBO confirmed to E! News that the Parks & Recreation actress is joining the cast of the second installment of the Mike White series. According to Deadline, who first reported the news, Aubrey is set to portray Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Aubrey is the second confirmed member of the cast, though it's rumored Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya. Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was the first to be cast in the series.

Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn starred in the debut season, which was filmed at the four seasons in Maui. The first installment focused on the group as they navigated their particular issues, with the season finale culminating in a murder.

It's unclear if White will make the next installment a murder-mystery, but there's no doubt it will tackle a myriad of issues with humor and sensitivity.