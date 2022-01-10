Say Good Morning To Season Three of The Morning Show

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural"

Now it really is a "good morning!"

On Jan. 10, Apple TV+ announced that The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has been renewed for a third season. What does this mean for us? A lot more Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson content, obviously.

The streamer also announced a multi-year deal with Charlotte Stoudt, the producer of House of Cards, who will serve as showrunner on the Emmy Award-winning series, as well as executive producer alongside Witherspoon and Aniston. Previous showrunner, Kerry Ehrin, will serve as consultant on the third season.

"I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show," Stoudt said in a statement. "The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."