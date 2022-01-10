E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Say Good Morning To Season Three of The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for season three as Apple TV+ announces The Morning Show's renewal. Check out the details here.

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 10, 2022
TVSteve CarellJennifer AnistonReese WitherspoonCelebritiesThe Morning Show
Now it really is a "good morning!"

On Jan. 10, Apple TV+ announced that The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has been renewed for a third season. What does this mean for us? A lot more Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson content, obviously.

The streamer also announced a multi-year deal with Charlotte Stoudt, the producer of House of Cards, who will serve as showrunner on the Emmy Award-winning series, as well as executive producer alongside Witherspoon and Aniston. Previous showrunner, Kerry Ehrin, will serve as consultant on the third season.

"I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show," Stoudt said in a statement. "The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

"It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

He continued, "We're excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television," he continued.

Season two of The Morning Show left us with Mitch Kessler's (Steve Carell) death, Bradley (Witherspoon) involved in a relationship with Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) and Alex (Aniston) contracting COVID-19.

We can't wait to see what else the United Broadcast Association has in store for Alex and Bradley. But until then, we'll be binge watching seasons one and two of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

